2019 — Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans (Duke)
2018 — Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona (Phoenix)
2017 — Markelle Fultz, G, Philadelphia (Washington)
2016 — Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia (LSU)
2015 — Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota (Kentucky)
2014 — Andrew Wiggins, G, Cleveland (Kansas)
2013 — Anthony Bennett, F, Cleveland (UNLV)
2012 — Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans (Kentucky)
