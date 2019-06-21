2019 — Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans (Duke)

2018 — Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona (Phoenix)

2017 — Markelle Fultz, G, Philadelphia (Washington)

2016 — Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia (LSU)

2015 — Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota (Kentucky)

2014 — Andrew Wiggins, G, Cleveland (Kansas)

2013 — Anthony Bennett, F, Cleveland (UNLV)

2012 — Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans (Kentucky)

