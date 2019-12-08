COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPS

2018 — Clemson

2017 — Alabama

2016 — Clemson

2015 — Alabama

2014 — Ohio State

*2013 — Florida State

*2012 — Alabama

*2011 — Alabama

*2010 — Auburn

*2009 — Alabama

* The 2009-2013 champions were determined by the Bowl Championship Series. Ever since, champions are determined by the College Football Playoff.

