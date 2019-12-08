COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPS
2018 — Clemson
2017 — Alabama
2016 — Clemson
2015 — Alabama
2014 — Ohio State
*2013 — Florida State
*2012 — Alabama
*2011 — Alabama
*2010 — Auburn
*2009 — Alabama
* The 2009-2013 champions were determined by the Bowl Championship Series. Ever since, champions are determined by the College Football Playoff.
