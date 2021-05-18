Buttons
New Yorkers who are vaccinated can soon stop wearing masks in most places, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.
A Glens Falls man was arrested early Saturday on a robbery charge.
A town of Saratoga man was arrested on Thursday after police said he raped and sexually abused a girl younger than 11.
The man was arrested after state police executed a search warrant of his residence.
A Whitehall man was arrested on Tuesday after state police recovered a stolen utility trailer from his property with the help of a GPS tracking device.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she threatened a neighbor with a pair of scissors.
A doctor who practiced in Clifton Park has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for distributing illegally prescribed controlled substances and must give up his medical license.
A Gansevoort woman has pleaded guilty to using two different names and Social Security numbers to collect benefits.
Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said.
The Onondaga County man accused of causing a Northway crash that killed a Horicon man in 2019 has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.