Busy day in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals have added one of the NFL’s top receivers to join an intriguing young team aiming to make a big move in the NFC West.
The Cardinals acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade hasn’t been officially announced. The NFL’s business year begins Wednesday, when the trade can be completed.
Houston also gets a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Cardinals get a fourth-round pick.
The 27-year-old Hopkins gives the Cardinals a premier receiver to add to a promising core on offense, which includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and potentially running back Kenyan Drake, to whom Arizona gave the transition tag earlier Monday.
Dallas tags Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.
By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will keep working to get a deal with Amari Cooper as the receiver gets set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts, currently planned for Wednesday.
The Cowboys and Prescott have been working on a deal for about a year. The two-time Pro Bowler was one of the best bargains in the NFL last season with a base salary of $2 million as a fourth-round pick in 2016.
Cousins gets extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins agreed on Monday to a two-year, $66 million contract extension, giving the quarterback another eight-figure influx of guaranteed money and providing the team some immediate salary-cap relief.
Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap, but this new pact will reduce by $10 million the team’s charge for 2020, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Titans tag Henry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season.
The Titans on Monday used the nonexclusive franchise tag on Henry. That means Henry still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks.
The Titans also have until July 15 to sign Henry to a long-term deal, or he will be paid $10.2 million in 2020.
Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing on 303 attempts for a 4.8-yard average.
Dolphins get pair
A person familiar with the negotiations says Byron Jones has agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $76.5 million with the Miami Dolphins, which will make him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.
Also, linebacker Kyle Van Noy has reportedly agreed to a $51 million, four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Van Noy started the past three seasons for New England and totaled 15½ sacks, including a career-high 6½ last year.