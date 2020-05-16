Businesses look ahead to reopening

She’s shown a customer around the arts supplies on a Facetime call, sent inquiring readers pictures of the shelves and taken orders over text message.

All orders need to be collected by the employee and delivered to the front of the store, where customers pick them up. Sarah said this means each transaction takes at least twice as long.

She’s enjoyed her time working this way, though,

“We made some really nice friendships with people that we wouldn’t have made typically, because we’re typically in the back room,” Sarah said.

She said sales have been down around 50%, which is a “struggle” for the store.

April and May are usually their quiet season, she said, but they are also usually hiring more summer help now. And while they don’t have much help right now, Sarah said she is grateful for what they have.

“We really wake up each morning, drink our cup of tea and take it one day at a time,” she said.

Brewery may wait

Mark Jessie, who co-owns Raquette River Brewing in Tupper Lake, said he is making plans to open when Phase 3 comes around, which allows for restaurants and bars. The soonest that could come is June 12.