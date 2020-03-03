With credit cards, it's good to be untrue

For example, if you charge $1,500 a month on your card, you’ll earn $540 more from a 2% cash back card than a 1% card over just three years.

Granted, some people shouldn’t have a credit card at all because it encourages them to get into debt — they just aren’t built for that type of commitment. But if you use cards properly, you’ll be able to find a match that will complete you financially.

Breakup tip

If you want out of a toxic relationship, canceling your card usually isn’t the best way to do it. It’s better to ghost it.

With a credit card, that means cutting everyday ties with the card, maybe sticking it in a sock drawer and using it a few times a year. Why? The card account is part of your long credit history, which can help your credit rating. And keeping a lot of credit open, while using little of it, helps your credit utilization ratio, another key factor in your credit scores. Using the card a few times a year means the issuer is less likely to cancel the account for inactivity.