Victoria Craft joins Glens Falls law firm as associate attorney

GLENS FALLS — Victoria Craft of Saratoga Springs has joined Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C. as an associate attorney, the firm announced.

Craft’s undergraduate education was at SUNY Albany, where she received her B.A. in 2017. Her legal education was at Albany Law School, where she received her J.D. in 2020.

While at Albany Law School, Craft was a board member and committee member of the Government Law Center. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2021.

Craft is a member of the Warren County Bar Association and New York State Bar Association. She is also a member of the board of trustees for the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls.

Her primary areas of practice are criminal defense, general litigation, estate planning, family law and real estate.

Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C. is a full service law firm on Washington Street, Glens Falls.

