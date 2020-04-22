State comptroller warns of bleak financial future due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned Wednesday the financial impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic is going to be felt by the state, schools and local governments across New York well into next year and possibly longer.

The state’s expanded reliance on borrowing to balance its books and looming cuts to 700 public school districts in New York are just some of the fiscal nightmares facing New York that raise alarms and underscore the need for a financial bailout by the federal government, the Democratic comptroller said Wednesday.

DiNapoli said the state also needs to be more aggressive than it has been in the past about using the fiscal crisis to “make a commitment to consistently build our rainy day reserves” in order to assure continued funding of essential services during future economic downturns.

Each year at about this time, the comptroller releases a review of the financial plan put together weeks earlier by the governor and lawmakers for the state's new fiscal year that begins each April 1. The report issued Wednesday, however, was dominated by one stark reminder after another about just how deeply the finances of the state government are — and will be well into the future — affected by the pandemic.