CAMBRIDGE — Battenkill Books will be celebrating its 10th anniversary under its current ownership with a special event on Saturday.

Connie Brooks and Chris Callahan bought the store at 15 East Main St. in 2009 from then-owners Margaret Waterson and Catherine Crank. There will be special events for the anniversary.

Author and illustrator Will Moses will sign books and offer cards, calendars and puzzles for sale from noon to 2 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the store will present the Story Circle of the Capital District’s Tellabration event, featuring local storytellers including Siri Allison, David Bayne, Kelly Bird, Jack Boggan, Kate Dudding, Christie Keegan, Kelvin Keraga, Jay Kerr and Margaret Waterson.

Also, Battenkill Books will debut its newest feature: the Wit & Whimsy vending machine, which is filled with unusual candy, gifts, games and other finds.

For more information, call the store at 518-677-2515 or email info@battenkillbooks.com.

