WWIDA looks at next leadership steps; Power line project seeks to lease part of industrial park

The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency is considering new leadership positions to accommodate bigger projects at the Canalside Energy Park in Fort Edward.

Current IDA Chairman Dave O’Brien has expressed an interest in possibly stepping down in the near future, but that wouldn’t be for at least another year and a half.

The IDA is currently exploring options on what the next best move might be for the agency, whether that is hiring a chief executive officer or hiring consultants.

Either way, that leadership role would have extensive engineering and construction knowledge and do more than what the chairman is currently undertaking.

“I love my job, but I can’t do this forever. There are other things I want to do,” O’Brien said last week.

O’Brien said that this kind of expertise is essential as the agency looks at potential future projects for further development at the newly named Canalside Energy Park.

In April, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, announced over $2 million from a federal omnibus spending package for different projects in Warren, Washington and Essex counties.

The IDA is the recipient of nearly $1 million, which will be used to upgrade the former General Electric Co. dewatering facility park in Fort Edward, which was recently renamed Canalside Energy Park.

The name change and the recent grant marks a new chapter for industrial development in Washington County, officials said.

The grant will be used to upgrade the park’s water and wastewater infrastructure, install a natural gas line and improve electrical supply.

During the IDA’s last meeting, O’Brien said that construction crews in charge of the Champlain Hudson Power Express are considering leasing parts of the Canalside Energy Park from the IDA.

Transmission Developers Inc., or TDI, has met with members of the IDA to potentially discuss three-year lease contracts for construction trailers, equipment and materials storage at Canalside Energy Park.

O’Brien said on Sunday that “nothing firm” has been proposed at this point and it hasn’t progressed past the exchange of information.

During the July 6 IDA meeting, O’Brien expressed some reservation in regards to the lease proposal in that it would tie up space for potential long-term projects.

TDI had expressed interest in renting a warehouse storage building that provides 24,500 square feet of space in the southern portion of the park, next to the railroad tracks.

O’Brien said that the IDA could not commit to that because the building is currently for sale, and that the IDA could not “lock it up for three years.”

Instead, O’Brien said that the best the IDA could offer would be a month-to-month lease.

IDA member Nick Caimano asked if it’s worth forgoing a guaranteed income stream from a three-year lease in favor of hypothetical future projects.

O’Brien responded that an agricultural company has expressed interest in leasing or purchasing land near the railroad tracks in the industrial park.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express line would transfer clean energy from the Hydro-Quebec facility in Canada down to Astoria, Queens, in New York City. The project has been in the works for over 10 years. Its purpose is to bring New York closer to drawing 70% of its power from renewable resources.

It will start in Putnam and extend to Route 22 into the village of Whitehall, where it will run along the railroad right of way until Fort Ann. The line will then run for 3 1/2 miles along Old Route 4. After that, it will go back into the right of way through Fort Edward.

Josh Bagnato, vice present for development for TDI, told the IDA during a recent meeting that the state Public Service Commission will hopefully approve construction on the section of the line running from Putnam to Whitehall by mid-August.

Construction could start in late summer, but most likely by the fall.