QUEENSBURY — A workshop about workforce development will be held Oct. 30 at SUNY Adirondack.

The event will take place at noon in the Northwest Bay Conference Center of Adirondack Hall.

Business leaders and state and local officials from around the Capital Region and North Country will discuss the workforce development agenda across the state and along the New York State Canal System.

The workshop is free but people are asked to register at https://www.eventbrite.com.

