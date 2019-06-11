SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Wicks from the Sticks will hold a grand opening on June 29 of their store, which sells up-cycled crafts and products, at its new location at 110 Main St. next to the Dollar Tree.
The business has outgrown its location at 101 Saratoga Ave. This is the second time the business has moved since Megan and Jeremiah Arnold started it in the kitchen of their Warren Street home.
The store is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be free crafts with children, face-painting, refreshments, store discounts and giveaways, according to a news release. There will be over 50 local artisans. Darling Doughnuts will also be on hand.
The store sells Megan Arnold’s soy wax candles and also stocks various other items, including up-cycled décor and photographs, collars for pets and scented bath products.
It also hosts do-it-yourself classes, birthday parties and other events. It is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
