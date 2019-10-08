GLENS FALLS — Whisper Boutique is celebrating its third anniversary with a move — a few doors down on Ridge Street.
Nathalie Leland is relocating her clothing and accessories retailer from 28 Ridge St. to 14 Ridge St., where Shine Style Boutique is located. Shine Style owner Jennifer Denis is shutting down the storefront she has had since February 2018 but will continue to operate the business online.
Leland said it was a opportunity that came along at the right time. She was going to move in the opposite direction, to a home-based business at 154 Ridge St., and had already obtained a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals to permit the retail operation in a residential zone.
The plan changed, however, when she heard about the availability of the Shine Style spot.
“It literally happened in the same week, and I loved downtown and wanted to stay downtown if possible,” she said.
Leland said she will have the same amount of square footage in the current space as she has now in the basement of a karate studio, but having a storefront will make the business more prominent.
“We’ll be on the street level with windows,” she said. “People will be able to see everything from the outside.”
Leland’s store has been closed since the end of September, when a hot water tank malfunction flooded the apartment upstairs and damaged her space as well.
Her goal is to sell fun, cute and stylish items to women at an affordable price, she said. All of the items are under $45.
“I wanted them to be able to get an entire outfit with accessories and still have it be reasonably priced,” she said.
Leland sells sizes from small to 3X and has clothes for different ages. She draws her inventory from all over the country and has something for everybody, she said.
“I love being able to pick everything out and help people find exactly what they’re looking for,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Leland said she is planning to have a soft opening during the weekend of Boo 2 You, which will take place on Oct. 26.
She is planning a grand opening for Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, with 20%-off sales and a clearance rack of 50%-off merchandise.
In her new location, she also wants to reach out to other local companies for products such as handmade soap, maple syrup, honey and other goods.
She is revamping her hours.
She's glad to be making the move as the holiday shopping season gets under way.
"It's an exciting time to move into a new home,” she said.
She will be painting the building to match her Navy blue logo.
The store got its name from an inspirational quote that gave her hope when she was in the hospital, undergoing physical therapy for a nerve issue in her leg. When patients graduate from the program, they decorate a tile that is hung up in the physical therapy room. Her tile says: “When your mind says give up, hope whispers one more try."
Leland, a 2013 Glens Falls High School graduate, is the sole employee. She said she loves being a business owner.
“It’s definitely a little bit stressful, but I love people. I create relationships with everyone who walks through the doors and there's so many friends I've made through having the boutique,” he said.
Leland said she is grateful for Denis’ help.
In a Facebook Live video, Denis said she is returning to work, but will continue to operate Shine Style Boutique online and do shows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.