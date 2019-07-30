{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The West Mountain Bar and Eatery will be open beginning on Thursday.

The hours of operation will be Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. with nightly specials.

Friday night is burgers and beers; Saturday is steak night; and Sunday is bikes and brews. Customers can receive $2 off a pitcher of beer by showing their bike park pass or wristband.

Dinner and date night packages will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays beginning on Aug. 3 by reservation. Those include a special menu along with a complementary scenic chairlift to the summit.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments