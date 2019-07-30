QUEENSBURY — The West Mountain Bar and Eatery will be open beginning on Thursday.
The hours of operation will be Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. with nightly specials.
Friday night is burgers and beers; Saturday is steak night; and Sunday is bikes and brews. Customers can receive $2 off a pitcher of beer by showing their bike park pass or wristband.
Dinner and date night packages will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays beginning on Aug. 3 by reservation. Those include a special menu along with a complementary scenic chairlift to the summit.
