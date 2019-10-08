{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Wesley Health Care Center has been named by Newsweek magazine as one of the Best Nursing Homes 2020.

The center, which provides long-term care services to people with chronic medical needs, is one of only 63 nursing homes in New York and 406 nursing homes in the United States to be recognized by the magazine, according to a news release. 

The analysis of more than 15,000 nursing homes was based upon a survey of 46,000 medical professionals and performance data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Wesley Health Care Center is thrilled to be named as one of the leading nursing homes by Newsweek magazine,” said The Wesley Community CEO J. Brian Nealon in a news release. “The Wesley Community is honored to receive this national recognition and we look forward to continuing to help families in our community who are seeking outstanding senior care in the Capital Region.”

