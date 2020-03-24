Wesley Community to hire more than 100 full-time and temporary positions

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Wesley Community is seeking candidates for more than 100 full-time and temporary positions to help meet the needs of aging adults residing at its senior living campus.
Positions available include: registered nurses; licensed practical nurses; certified nursing assistants; home health aides; dining; maintenance; laundry; and housekeeping. Wesley Senior Solutions, a licensed home care service agency, is hiring companion care and personal care assistants. Paid training is available for certified nursing assistants and home health aide positions.
“The Wesley Community is looking for dedicated and compassionate candidates to work with seniors who need health care services and other quality of life assistance on our campus and in the community,” said J. Brian Nealon, CEO of The Wesley Community. “We are offering a wide range of positions which provide an ideal opportunity for both non-clinical staff, as well as for seasoned and new healthcare professionals. Successful candidates will be rewarded with employment opportunities that will allow them to help the numerous aging adults served by The Wesley Community.”
In addition to an excellent work culture, Wesley also offers numerous benefits to all full-time employees, including: health insurance, dental and vision insurance, paid time off and 401K retirement savings. Part-time employees are also eligible for some aspects of the benefits package.
For an immediate interview, contact The Wesley Community at 518-252-0414 or visit www.thewesleycommunity.org/careers.
