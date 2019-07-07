SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Wesley Community has announced several new appointments to the respective boards of The Wesley Foundation and The Wesley Community.
Ray Martin, longtime board member and current president of the board of directors of The Wesley Foundation, has been appointed to the board of directors of The Wesley Community.
Deborah Damm-O’Brien has also been appointed to the board of directors of The Wesley Community.
Kevin Tully has been appointed to The Wesley Foundation board of directors, which focuses on fundraising and giving initiatives to support the mission of The Wesley Community.
Martin is the founder of Saratoga Springs financial services firm Crescent Hill Partners LLC and is author of two personal finance books. He has provided financial counseling and advice to individuals, families and senior executives of Fortune 500 companies for more than 25 years. He served on The Wesley Foundation board for nine years, including as president for the last two years.
Damm-O’Brien served as executive director of DePaul Housing Management and Catholic Charities Housing in Albany for more than 18 years and oversaw the operation of housing options for low-income families and seniors in the Capital Region. During this time, she also helped operate a variety of nutrition, information and assistance programs serving hundreds of seniors in Schenectady County. Damm-O’Brien is an active volunteer in the community and serves on several boards for nonprofit nursing homes and adult homes including Carmelite System Inc. and Heritage Home for Women.
A certified public accountant for more than 30 years, Tully is currently the tax director at Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte in Albany. He provides tax services to numerous professional organizations, including retailers, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, construction contractors and real estate developers. He is also active in the community and has served on numerous boards including the Fast Break Fund Inc., Saratoga Children’s Museum, Living Resources and the Albany Rotary Foundation.
