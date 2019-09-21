{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds Sept. 9 to Sept. 13

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
David Swain Evan Michael Short Carvers Falls Road, Hampton $104,000 9/9
Laurie Weatherwas Karen Larose 69 Farley Road, Kingsbury $100,000 9/9
Keith Lunt Anthony Mangino 8210 Route 40, Hartford $125,000 9/9
Matthew Rraymer-Hayes George Morse Cambridge $257,000 9/9
Michael Rust Patrick Kelly Gibson Avenue, Fort Edward $116,494 9/9
Ryan Clark Russel Irwin Hartford $21,500 9/9
Caitlin Peterson Susan Rey Fort Ann $122,300 9/9
Warren Padatella Tory Hendry Stone's Way, Fort Ann $8,000 9/9
Erin Donahue Denise Willette 2 Marion St., Fort Edward $85,000 9/9
Daniel Shedd Bayview Loan Mettowee Street, Granville $42,800 9/9
Amanda Tracy Kelly Benjamin Kirtland Street, Whitehall $80,000 9/9
Brett Barkley Christopher Suprenaught 26 Frederick Dr., Fort Edward $249,700 9/9
William Calogiero Federal Home Loan 9 First Ave., Whitehall $4,000 9/10
Logan Alan Bottesi Ronald Derway Camp Road, Argyle $220,000 9/10
Joanne Crawford Kyle Towne Route 22, Granville $45,000 9/10
June Morrel Kevin Smith Kingsbury $95,000 9/10
Gina Dipalo Charles Ciecirski 231 Shaker Road, White Creek $10,000 9/10
Homestead Lending Federal National Mortgage 681 Harper Roadm, Argyle $33,920 9/10
Aaron Rrybendis Daniel Sartell Chamberlain Mills Road, Hebron $14,000 9/10
D and J Prime Properties Robert Phillips 20-22 Mcintyre St., Fort Edward $55,000 9/10
Grassland Bird Trust Michael Saile Mahaffy Road, Argyle $116,000 9/10
Carrington Mortgage Donald McPhee 25 Depot St., Greenwich $108,700 9/11
Equity Trust Robert O'Dell Shaker Hollow Road, White Creek $11,038 9/11
Paul Nieckarz Eileen Wheeler King Road, Cambridge $12,000 9/11
Olga Kostuk Kristine Preble Cossayuna $37,200 9/11
Eric Monrian MTGLQ Investors 549 Warren Road, Fort Ann $81,885 9/11
David DiCamilla Thomas Walkup Main Street, Hudson Falls $145,000 9/12
Thomas Eliopoulos Mary Ellen Eliopoulos Putnam $55,000 9/12
James II Holdings Genco Imports 336 Hall Road, Hartford $61,000 9/12
Eric VanZandt Elliot Granger 9 Doig St., Whitehall $87,450 9/12
Ronald Viehmann Bradley Viehmann 790 Dean Road, Kingsbury $95,000 9/12
Dylan Lee Garrard Marilyn Burke Quivey Hill Road, Granville $150,000 9/12
Matthew Strainer Jeffrey Hafner 43 Miller Road, Argyle $216,240 9/13
Caliber Home Loans Stephen Connors as referee Washington Street, Hudson Falls $98,926 9/13
Jeremy Tolliver Tabar Joiner Thomas Road, Fort Ann $179, 900 9/13
Oesh LLC Stephen Robinson Route 22, Jackson $31,500 9/13
Scott Bounds Audrey Harrington 7800 Route 4, Hartford $145,750 9/13
Federal National Mortgage Gordon Getty as referee 25 Market St., Hudson Falls $125,500 9/13
Trust Co. Realty William Nikas Kingsbury $140,000 9/13
Alicia VanGuilde Walter Hadeka Granville $86,500 9/13

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments