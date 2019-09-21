Washington County deeds Sept. 9 to Sept. 13
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|David Swain
|Evan Michael Short
|Carvers Falls Road, Hampton
|$104,000
|9/9
|Laurie Weatherwas
|Karen Larose
|69 Farley Road, Kingsbury
|$100,000
|9/9
|Keith Lunt
|Anthony Mangino
|8210 Route 40, Hartford
|$125,000
|9/9
|Matthew Rraymer-Hayes
|George Morse
|Cambridge
|$257,000
|9/9
|Michael Rust
|Patrick Kelly
|Gibson Avenue, Fort Edward
|$116,494
|9/9
|Ryan Clark
|Russel Irwin
|Hartford
|$21,500
|9/9
|Caitlin Peterson
|Susan Rey
|Fort Ann
|$122,300
|9/9
|Warren Padatella
|Tory Hendry
|Stone's Way, Fort Ann
|$8,000
|9/9
|Erin Donahue
|Denise Willette
|2 Marion St., Fort Edward
|$85,000
|9/9
|Daniel Shedd
|Bayview Loan
|Mettowee Street, Granville
|$42,800
|9/9
|Amanda Tracy
|Kelly Benjamin
|Kirtland Street, Whitehall
|$80,000
|9/9
|Brett Barkley
|Christopher Suprenaught
|26 Frederick Dr., Fort Edward
|$249,700
|9/9
|William Calogiero
|Federal Home Loan
|9 First Ave., Whitehall
|$4,000
|9/10
|Logan Alan Bottesi
|Ronald Derway
|Camp Road, Argyle
|$220,000
|9/10
|Joanne Crawford
|Kyle Towne
|Route 22, Granville
|$45,000
|9/10
|June Morrel
|Kevin Smith
|Kingsbury
|$95,000
|9/10
|Gina Dipalo
|Charles Ciecirski
|231 Shaker Road, White Creek
|$10,000
|9/10
|Homestead Lending
|Federal National Mortgage
|681 Harper Roadm, Argyle
|$33,920
|9/10
|Aaron Rrybendis
|Daniel Sartell
|Chamberlain Mills Road, Hebron
|$14,000
|9/10
|D and J Prime Properties
|Robert Phillips
|20-22 Mcintyre St., Fort Edward
|$55,000
|9/10
|Grassland Bird Trust
|Michael Saile
|Mahaffy Road, Argyle
|$116,000
|9/10
|Carrington Mortgage
|Donald McPhee
|25 Depot St., Greenwich
|$108,700
|9/11
|Equity Trust
|Robert O'Dell
|Shaker Hollow Road, White Creek
|$11,038
|9/11
|Paul Nieckarz
|Eileen Wheeler
|King Road, Cambridge
|$12,000
|9/11
|Olga Kostuk
|Kristine Preble
|Cossayuna
|$37,200
|9/11
|Eric Monrian
|MTGLQ Investors
|549 Warren Road, Fort Ann
|$81,885
|9/11
|David DiCamilla
|Thomas Walkup
|Main Street, Hudson Falls
|$145,000
|9/12
|Thomas Eliopoulos
|Mary Ellen Eliopoulos
|Putnam
|$55,000
|9/12
|James II Holdings
|Genco Imports
|336 Hall Road, Hartford
|$61,000
|9/12
|Eric VanZandt
|Elliot Granger
|9 Doig St., Whitehall
|$87,450
|9/12
|Ronald Viehmann
|Bradley Viehmann
|790 Dean Road, Kingsbury
|$95,000
|9/12
|Dylan Lee Garrard
|Marilyn Burke
|Quivey Hill Road, Granville
|$150,000
|9/12
|Matthew Strainer
|Jeffrey Hafner
|43 Miller Road, Argyle
|$216,240
|9/13
|Caliber Home Loans
|Stephen Connors as referee
|Washington Street, Hudson Falls
|$98,926
|9/13
|Jeremy Tolliver
|Tabar Joiner
|Thomas Road, Fort Ann
|$179, 900
|9/13
|Oesh LLC
|Stephen Robinson
|Route 22, Jackson
|$31,500
|9/13
|Scott Bounds
|Audrey Harrington
|7800 Route 4, Hartford
|$145,750
|9/13
|Federal National Mortgage
|Gordon Getty as referee
|25 Market St., Hudson Falls
|$125,500
|9/13
|Trust Co. Realty
|William Nikas
|Kingsbury
|$140,000
|9/13
|Alicia VanGuilde
|Walter Hadeka
|Granville
|$86,500
|9/13
