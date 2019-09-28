{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds Sept. 16 to Sept. 20

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Richard Jenkins US Bank Trust 25 Bly Ave., Hudson Falls $37,000 9/16
JP Morgan Chase Malcolm O'Hara as referee 4 Fern St., Whitehall $56,449 9/16
Joseph Kapas James Steward Jacson Avenue, Greenwich $265,000 9/16
Cathleen Elms Mary Ann Mischko 114 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward $155,000 9/16
Benjamin Clark Jerry Caruso Dean Road, Kingsbury $169,000 9/16
Raymond Winters Danilee Poppensiek Merry Rose Lane, Granville $181,600 9/16
Timothy Rodgers Guy Gallo 5 Deer Run Way, Dresden $528,000 9/16
Joshua Fitzgerald Josh Jacquard Fort Edward $157,000 9/16
Steven Lanphere Denis Pelletier Blood Street, Hartford $60,000 9/16
Benjamin Chandler Melton Herringshaw Goodman Road, Fort Ann $162,000 9/16
Home Loan Investment Mary Ellen Stockwell as referee 47-49 Champlain Ave., Whitehall $51,000 9/18
Scott Cary David Bower 117 S. Main St., Salem $158,894 9/18
Christopher Saunders Nancy Rabine Fort Edward $139,920 9/18
REO Home Services Bank of New York Willow Street, Kingsbury $52,290 9/18
D & J Prime Properties REO Home Services Willow Street, Kingsbury $65,000 9/18
Deidre Geurds Ivan Matte Stage Road, Cambridge $185,000 9/18
Adam Bessett Taylor Smith Robertson Road, Salem $245,000 9/19
Janmet LLC TD Bank 60 Maple St., Hudson Falls $70,000 9/19
Daniel Audette John Mitchell Huletts Landing road, Dresden $229,000 9/19
Jarrod Baitan Deborah Lee Norton 5 Combs Avenue, Hudson Falls $193,125 9/20
David Lapier Jonna Barrett Hartford $95,000 9/20
Terance Maynard Danielle Sargent Franklin Street, Fort Edward $110,000 9/20
Jeannie Stroffoleno Donna Keays Shushan $93,200 9/20
Andrew Peterson Roy Borzansky White Creek $320,000 9/20
Nancy Rabine Sylverster Rabine East Street, Fort Edward $45,000 9/20
Eric Denison Bank of New York 13 Pine St., Granville $18,000 9/20
Kristin Parker Nolan Teresa Conrad Academy Street, Cambridge $105,470 9/20

