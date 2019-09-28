Washington County deeds Sept. 16 to Sept. 20
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Richard Jenkins
|US Bank Trust
|25 Bly Ave., Hudson Falls
|$37,000
|9/16
|JP Morgan Chase
|Malcolm O'Hara as referee
|4 Fern St., Whitehall
|$56,449
|9/16
|Joseph Kapas
|James Steward
|Jacson Avenue, Greenwich
|$265,000
|9/16
|Cathleen Elms
|Mary Ann Mischko
|114 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward
|$155,000
|9/16
|Benjamin Clark
|Jerry Caruso
|Dean Road, Kingsbury
|$169,000
|9/16
|Raymond Winters
|Danilee Poppensiek
|Merry Rose Lane, Granville
|$181,600
|9/16
|Timothy Rodgers
|Guy Gallo
|5 Deer Run Way, Dresden
|$528,000
|9/16
|Joshua Fitzgerald
|Josh Jacquard
|Fort Edward
|$157,000
|9/16
|Steven Lanphere
|Denis Pelletier
|Blood Street, Hartford
|$60,000
|9/16
|Benjamin Chandler
|Melton Herringshaw
|Goodman Road, Fort Ann
|$162,000
|9/16
|Home Loan Investment
|Mary Ellen Stockwell as referee
|47-49 Champlain Ave., Whitehall
|$51,000
|9/18
|Scott Cary
|David Bower
|117 S. Main St., Salem
|$158,894
|9/18
|Christopher Saunders
|Nancy Rabine
|Fort Edward
|$139,920
|9/18
|REO Home Services
|Bank of New York
|Willow Street, Kingsbury
|$52,290
|9/18
|D & J Prime Properties
|REO Home Services
|Willow Street, Kingsbury
|$65,000
|9/18
|Deidre Geurds
|Ivan Matte
|Stage Road, Cambridge
|$185,000
|9/18
|Adam Bessett
|Taylor Smith
|Robertson Road, Salem
|$245,000
|9/19
|Janmet LLC
|TD Bank
|60 Maple St., Hudson Falls
|$70,000
|9/19
|Daniel Audette
|John Mitchell
|Huletts Landing road, Dresden
|$229,000
|9/19
|Jarrod Baitan
|Deborah Lee Norton
|5 Combs Avenue, Hudson Falls
|$193,125
|9/20
|David Lapier
|Jonna Barrett
|Hartford
|$95,000
|9/20
|Terance Maynard
|Danielle Sargent
|Franklin Street, Fort Edward
|$110,000
|9/20
|Jeannie Stroffoleno
|Donna Keays
|Shushan
|$93,200
|9/20
|Andrew Peterson
|Roy Borzansky
|White Creek
|$320,000
|9/20
|Nancy Rabine
|Sylverster Rabine
|East Street, Fort Edward
|$45,000
|9/20
|Eric Denison
|Bank of New York
|13 Pine St., Granville
|$18,000
|9/20
|Kristin Parker Nolan
|Teresa Conrad
|Academy Street, Cambridge
|$105,470
|9/20
