Washington County deeds Sept. 3 to Sept. 6

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Citi Mortgage Timothy Bulger as referee 11 School St., Hudson Falls $78,000 9/3
Mary Colvin Jody Frazier White Birch Lane, Jackson $50,000 9/3
Clinton Brock Bradley Eastman Route 59, Cambridge $238,000 9/3
Alexander Keys Gene Fifield Salem $70,000 9/3
727 Dean Road Land Trust Stefanie Bitter as referee Dean Road, Kingsbury $51,001 9/3
Christopher Sass Ditech Financial 90 Wright Road, Cambridge $68,250 9/3
Shane Lunt Candace Combs 225 Guilder Hollow Road, Granville $222,600 9/4
US Bank Trust Robert Regan as referee 9 Lafayette St., Whitehall $57,691 9/4
Drew Trombley Mark Miller 1.47-acre parcel, Kingsbury $172,000 9/4
Union Triangle Frank Ertl Royal Anchorage Way, Putnam $85,000 (/5
Bruce Mowery Michael Greenough Fort Ann $48,500 9/5
Robertson Farm Feed James Stott Coon Road, Argyle $135,000 9/5
Cory Hopkins Diane Saunders Allen Road, Argyle $233,200 9/5
Theresa Ross Alan Filskov 137 Poultney St., Whitehall $50,000 9/6
Thomas McIlwaine Edward Germon Burch Road, Hartford $35,900 9/6
Kaitlin Sanborn Eric Rossi Dresden $170,000 9/6
Anthony Hordan Michael Stone Gray Ave., Greenwich $175,000 9/6
James Millikin Patricia Bayle 2094 Black Point Road, Putnam $945,000 9/6

