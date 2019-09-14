Washington County deeds Sept. 3 to Sept. 6
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Citi Mortgage
|Timothy Bulger as referee
|11 School St., Hudson Falls
|$78,000
|9/3
|Mary Colvin
|Jody Frazier
|White Birch Lane, Jackson
|$50,000
|9/3
|Clinton Brock
|Bradley Eastman
|Route 59, Cambridge
|$238,000
|9/3
|Alexander Keys
|Gene Fifield
|Salem
|$70,000
|9/3
|727 Dean Road Land Trust
|Stefanie Bitter as referee
|Dean Road, Kingsbury
|$51,001
|9/3
|Christopher Sass
|Ditech Financial
|90 Wright Road, Cambridge
|$68,250
|9/3
|Shane Lunt
|Candace Combs
|225 Guilder Hollow Road, Granville
|$222,600
|9/4
|US Bank Trust
|Robert Regan as referee
|9 Lafayette St., Whitehall
|$57,691
|9/4
|Drew Trombley
|Mark Miller
|1.47-acre parcel, Kingsbury
|$172,000
|9/4
|Union Triangle
|Frank Ertl
|Royal Anchorage Way, Putnam
|$85,000
|(/5
|Bruce Mowery
|Michael Greenough
|Fort Ann
|$48,500
|9/5
|Robertson Farm Feed
|James Stott
|Coon Road, Argyle
|$135,000
|9/5
|Cory Hopkins
|Diane Saunders
|Allen Road, Argyle
|$233,200
|9/5
|Theresa Ross
|Alan Filskov
|137 Poultney St., Whitehall
|$50,000
|9/6
|Thomas McIlwaine
|Edward Germon
|Burch Road, Hartford
|$35,900
|9/6
|Kaitlin Sanborn
|Eric Rossi
|Dresden
|$170,000
|9/6
|Anthony Hordan
|Michael Stone
|Gray Ave., Greenwich
|$175,000
|9/6
|James Millikin
|Patricia Bayle
|2094 Black Point Road, Putnam
|$945,000
|9/6
