Washington County deeds Sept. 23 to Sept. 27
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Eleanor Valentine
|Adam Bassett
|Sugar Maple Way, Cambridge
|$275,000
|9/23
|Howard Chapman III
|Wilson Chapman
|Park Place, Salem
|$10,000
|9/23
|Patrick Shay
|Joanne Steele
|Chesnut Hill Road, White Creek
|$130,000
|9/23
|Susan Arena
|Mauro Toto
|Easton
|$115,900
|9/23
|Michael Davidson
|Alida Breault
|Cambridge
|$48,000
|9/23
|Nolen Millington
|Bruce Heden
|Hartford
|$84,500
|9/23
|Michael Volpe
|Beth Whittington
|Hudson Falls
|$10,000
|9/23
|Andrew Kasper
|Mark Ballard
|White Creek
|$50,000
|9/24
|David Newman
|Edmund Cucchi
|Granville
|$128,200
|9/24
|Steven Swiercz
|Kerby Wright
|Kenyon Hill Road, Jackson
|$150,000
|9/24
|Darren Elsworth
|Christine Lauzen
|623 Harrington Hill Road, Easton
|$185,000
|9/24
|Christopher Davidson
|Eileen Wheeler
|King Road, Cambridge
|$42,500
|9/24
|Roscoe Wilson
|Patricia Walkup
|514 Hinds Road, Argyle
|$175,000
|9/24
|James Cappello
|Timothy Bombard
|County Route 42, Forth Edward
|$15,000
|9/25
|Christopher Rowe
|Nicholas Furforo
|Gilbert Street, White Creek
|$185,500
|9/25
|William Brown III
|John Lowe
|Salem
|$250,000
|9/25
|James Brooks
|HUD
|22 Gilmore St., Whitehall
|$5,514
|9/26
|Nelson Varney
|Nasser Awawden
|Fort Edward
|$215,000
|9/26
|Scott Hartung
|Robert Hartung
|Hartford
|$15,000
|9/26
|Jeremy Fauter
|MMJLB Holding
|Granville
|$75,000
|9/26
|Sandra Austin
|Gia Futch as administrator
|Fort Edward
|$53,000
|9/26
|Cristina Laubenheimer
|John Legaut
|Kingsbury
|$136,740
|9/26
|Larry Harris III
|Roswell Segoris
|Taylor Woods Road, Fort Ann
|$130,000
|9/26
|Wade Dates
|Craig Barnes
|Salem
|$404,900
|9/26
|Patricia Walkup
|Leroy McDougall
|Kingsbury
|$136,900
|9/27
|Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue
|Kenneth Marks
|Argyle
|$272,200
|9/27
|Michael Perkins
|Brandon Linnett
|Greenwich
|$77,500
|9/27
|Richard Robinson
|John Brown
|Cossayuna Lake, Argyle
|$95,000
|9/27
|Tammac Holdings
|William Nikas
|May Street, Fort Edward
|$224,763
|9/27
|Irene Giroux
|Nancy Waite
|1+-acre parcel, Granville
|$72,000
|9/27
|Nancy Waite
|Nancy Waite
|Factory Street, Granville
|$42,000
|9/27
|Michael Kindred
|Mary Hill Braymer
|Bogstown Road, Salem
|$273,000
|9/27
|Amanda Schwab
|Stacy Anuszewski
|Salem
|$135,000
|9/27
