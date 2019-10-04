{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds Sept. 23 to Sept. 27

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Eleanor Valentine Adam Bassett Sugar Maple Way, Cambridge $275,000 9/23
Howard Chapman III Wilson Chapman Park Place, Salem $10,000 9/23
Patrick Shay Joanne Steele Chesnut Hill Road, White Creek $130,000 9/23
Susan Arena Mauro Toto Easton $115,900 9/23
Michael Davidson Alida Breault Cambridge $48,000 9/23
Nolen Millington Bruce Heden Hartford $84,500 9/23
Michael Volpe Beth Whittington Hudson Falls $10,000 9/23
Andrew Kasper Mark Ballard White Creek $50,000 9/24
David Newman Edmund Cucchi Granville $128,200 9/24
Steven Swiercz Kerby Wright Kenyon Hill Road, Jackson $150,000 9/24
Darren Elsworth Christine Lauzen 623 Harrington Hill Road, Easton $185,000 9/24
Christopher Davidson Eileen Wheeler King Road, Cambridge $42,500 9/24
Roscoe Wilson Patricia Walkup 514 Hinds Road, Argyle $175,000 9/24
James Cappello Timothy Bombard County Route 42, Forth Edward $15,000 9/25
Christopher Rowe Nicholas Furforo Gilbert Street, White Creek $185,500 9/25
William Brown III John Lowe Salem $250,000 9/25
James Brooks HUD 22 Gilmore St., Whitehall $5,514 9/26
Nelson Varney Nasser Awawden Fort Edward $215,000 9/26
Scott Hartung Robert Hartung Hartford $15,000 9/26
Jeremy Fauter MMJLB Holding Granville $75,000 9/26
Sandra Austin Gia Futch as administrator Fort Edward $53,000 9/26
Cristina Laubenheimer John Legaut Kingsbury $136,740 9/26
Larry Harris III Roswell Segoris Taylor Woods Road, Fort Ann $130,000 9/26
Wade Dates Craig Barnes Salem $404,900 9/26
Patricia Walkup Leroy McDougall Kingsbury $136,900 9/27
Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue Kenneth Marks Argyle $272,200 9/27
Michael Perkins Brandon Linnett Greenwich $77,500 9/27
Richard Robinson John Brown Cossayuna Lake, Argyle $95,000 9/27
Tammac Holdings William Nikas May Street, Fort Edward $224,763 9/27
Irene Giroux Nancy Waite 1+-acre parcel, Granville $72,000 9/27
Nancy Waite Nancy Waite Factory Street, Granville $42,000 9/27
Michael Kindred Mary Hill Braymer Bogstown Road, Salem $273,000 9/27
Amanda Schwab Stacy Anuszewski Salem $135,000 9/27

