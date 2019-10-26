Washington County deeds Oct. 15 to Oct. 19
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Richard Tougas
|Delilah Chesterman
|Kingsbury Street, Kingsbury
|$77,000
|10/15
|Kevin Watrous
|Lori Franchini
|Hartford
|$329,900
|10/15
|Deutche Bank
|Joseph Wed
|215 county Highway 11, Whitehall
|$69,379
|10/15
|Karisa heym
|Ellen Sheehan
|48 Putnam Avenue, Fort Edward
|$84,800
|10/15
|David Roe
|Joseph O'Connor
|Greenwich
|$50,000
|10/15
|Ronald Facin
|Robert Chaissen
|20-acre parcel, Argyle
|$48,000
|10/15
|Jenna Barker
|Ryan Armstrong
|Yole Drive Ext., Kingsbury
|$215,000
|10/15
|Dennis James Carroll
|Quicken Loans
|Oak Street, Kingsbury
|$71,750
|10/16
|Michael Slingerland
|Curtis Demick
|Jackson
|$200,000
|10/16
|Patrick Francis Sweeny
|MW Property
|East Street, Argyle
|$185,297
|10/16
|Christian Farley
|Vincent Vecchione
|White Creek
|$195,000
|10/16
|Devin Buxton
|Michelle Folger
|1244 Route 24, Granville
|$90,000
|10/17
|DKLA Holdings LLC
|Brigid McLaughlin
|Kingsbury
|$75,000
|10/17
|Anthony McDonald
|Darby Penney
|Cambridge
|$115,000
|10/17
|Richard Stanley
|The Quarry LLC
|Kingsbury
|$35,000
|10/17
|Richard Stanley
|The Quarry LLC
|Kingsbury
|$35,000
|10/17
|Christopher Marion
|Richard Stanley
|Kingsbury
|$239,900
|10/17
|Daniel Williams
|Thomas Tucker
|North Street, Granville
|$20,000
|10/17
|Brian Talmadge
|Heath Talmadge
|Route 40, Greenwich
|$53,000
|10/17
|Donald Hesse
|George Harrington
|Broadway, Fort Edward
|$85,000
|10/17
|Katie Steele
|A Plus Estate
|Notre Dame Street, Fort Edward
|$121,000
|10/17
|Melody Elliott
|David Cuite
|White Creek
|$127,200
|10/18
|Gary McClure
|Anthony Scarlotta
|Quaker Street, Granville
|$105,000
|10/18
|Zachary Pidgeon
|Dulcidio Echevarria
|64 LeMayville Way, Hampton
|$160,000
|10/18
|Jason Mahoney
|Ralph Gayton
|One Deer Run Way, Hartford
|$183,900
|10/18
|Spencer Truax
|James Dawling
|Richards Road, Greenwich
|$31,000
|10/18
|Robert Deitz
|John Steele
|Hall's Pond Road, Hebron
|$75,000
|10/18
