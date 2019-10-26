{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds Oct. 15 to Oct. 19

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Richard Tougas Delilah Chesterman Kingsbury Street, Kingsbury $77,000 10/15
Kevin Watrous Lori Franchini Hartford $329,900 10/15
Deutche Bank Joseph Wed 215 county Highway 11, Whitehall $69,379 10/15
Karisa heym Ellen Sheehan 48 Putnam Avenue, Fort Edward $84,800 10/15
David Roe Joseph O'Connor Greenwich $50,000 10/15
Ronald Facin Robert Chaissen 20-acre parcel, Argyle $48,000 10/15
Jenna Barker Ryan Armstrong Yole Drive Ext., Kingsbury $215,000 10/15
Dennis James Carroll Quicken Loans Oak Street, Kingsbury $71,750 10/16
Michael Slingerland Curtis Demick Jackson $200,000 10/16
Patrick Francis Sweeny MW Property East Street, Argyle $185,297 10/16
Christian Farley Vincent Vecchione White Creek $195,000 10/16
Devin Buxton Michelle Folger 1244 Route 24, Granville $90,000 10/17
DKLA Holdings LLC Brigid McLaughlin Kingsbury $75,000 10/17
Anthony McDonald Darby Penney Cambridge $115,000 10/17
Richard Stanley The Quarry LLC Kingsbury $35,000 10/17
Christopher Marion Richard Stanley Kingsbury $239,900 10/17
Daniel Williams Thomas Tucker North Street, Granville $20,000 10/17
Brian Talmadge Heath Talmadge Route 40, Greenwich $53,000 10/17
Donald Hesse George Harrington Broadway, Fort Edward $85,000 10/17
Katie Steele A Plus Estate Notre Dame Street, Fort Edward $121,000 10/17
Melody Elliott David Cuite White Creek $127,200 10/18
Gary McClure Anthony Scarlotta Quaker Street, Granville $105,000 10/18
Zachary Pidgeon Dulcidio Echevarria 64 LeMayville Way, Hampton $160,000 10/18
Jason Mahoney Ralph Gayton One Deer Run Way, Hartford $183,900 10/18
Spencer Truax James Dawling Richards Road, Greenwich $31,000 10/18
Robert Deitz John Steele Hall's Pond Road, Hebron $75,000 10/18
