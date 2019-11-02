{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds Oct. 21 to Oct. 26

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Scott Clark Pamela Keniry Salem $17,000 10/21
Anthony McKinney Elizabeth Clugstone Wright Street, Fort Edward $106,000 10/21
Lisa Barbato Alvin Petteys Fort Ann $84,800 10/21
Robert Tucker Nasser Awawdeh 520 Lower Wright St., Fort Edward $161,500 10/21
Jessica Foster Kevin Pollack 3220 Coach Road, Hartford $197,500 10/21
Carl Dean Margaret Bolon 4882 Link Way, Putnam $145,000 10/21
Tracy Johnson Devin hall LaCrosse Street, Hudson Falls $162,000 10/21
Union Triangle Development Frank Burt Putnam $118,500 10/21
Cindy Bardin Ralph Frueger Granville $65,000 10/21
Larry Harris Heather Harrison Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann $37,900 10/21
Jeffrey Hartley Shirley Mae Mulligan Cambridge $37,000 10/21
Veronica Dworakowski Ronald Close Whitehall $30,000 10/21
Charles White Scott Alkinburgh Priest Road, Salem $195,000 10/22
William Leege Maureen McCue Beattie Hollow Road, Salem $275,000 10/22
Matthew Minogue Mako International Putnam $405,000 10/22
Erin Tiderencel Chelsey Perkins Fort Edward $164,300 10/22
Paul Garrone John Mattison Columbus Street, Granville $87,550 10/22
Dajedy Enterprises 727 Dean Road Land Trust Dean Road, Kingsbury $58,900 10/22
Woody Hill Farms Donald Dean Hanks Salem $60,000 10/22
Christopher Dangelo Claire Diele Mirror Lake Drive, Hampton $169,000 10/22
Stephen Dias Soares William Ellsworth Argyle $111,300 10/22
Erick Yip Janet Foley White Creek $200,000 10/22
Peter De Simone Leon Barkley Gannon Road, Cambridge $310,000 10/22
Sean Smilie Christopher Marion Kingsbury $167,374 10/22
REO Home Services Citimortgage Kingsbury $63,500 10/22
Feed My Horse Realty REO Home Services Kingsbury $73,000 10/22
Kurt Tornetto Karl Condron Fort Edward $157,500 10/23
Martin Seaton Russell Davis Hadlock Pond Road, Fort Ann $77,500 10/23
Henry John McVicker Daniel Hemerlein County Road 6A, Dresden $455,000 10/23
Michael Maginnis Lisa Harder 5199 Bluff Head Road, Dresden $842,500 10/23
Tomi Jo Wood DNE Lands Kingsbury $164,300 10/23
Kyle Kingsley Lawrence Royal Tefft Whitehall $63,000 10/23
Jonathan Phelps John Peter Walsh Mountainview Drive, White Creek $150,000 10/23
Fred Pfindel Kenneth Hersey Riley Hill Road, Salem $249,000 10/23
Christopher Millington Seven Reid Route 40, Argyle $75,000 10/23
James Gallagher Wendy O'Leary Kingsbury $125,000 10/24
Danielle Rushkoski Mary Lou Munger Blackhouse Road, Fort Edward $178,900 10/24
Charles Cole John Gille Safford Road, Argyle $185,400 10/24
Kimberly Lawson Gregg Ouderkird Clay Hill Road, Fort Ann $215,000 10/24
John Shaw Jamie Brown 12-14 Feeder St., Hudson Falls $12,500 10/24
Lyle Hansen Kevin Barrows 2358 State Route 4, Fort Edward $190,000 10/25
Amanda Darrow James Darrow Gray Avenue, Greenwich $175,000 10/25
Pennymac Loan Services Leslie Ryan as referee 569 Lower Allen St., Hudson Falls $90,701 10/25
Lyle Schultz Hans Mullen Mahaffy Road, Greenwich $27,500 10/25
