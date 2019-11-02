Washington County deeds Oct. 21 to Oct. 26
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Scott Clark
|Pamela Keniry
|Salem
|$17,000
|10/21
|Anthony McKinney
|Elizabeth Clugstone
|Wright Street, Fort Edward
|$106,000
|10/21
|Lisa Barbato
|Alvin Petteys
|Fort Ann
|$84,800
|10/21
|Robert Tucker
|Nasser Awawdeh
|520 Lower Wright St., Fort Edward
|$161,500
|10/21
|Jessica Foster
|Kevin Pollack
|3220 Coach Road, Hartford
|$197,500
|10/21
|Carl Dean
|Margaret Bolon
|4882 Link Way, Putnam
|$145,000
|10/21
|Tracy Johnson
|Devin hall
|LaCrosse Street, Hudson Falls
|$162,000
|10/21
|Union Triangle Development
|Frank Burt
|Putnam
|$118,500
|10/21
|Cindy Bardin
|Ralph Frueger
|Granville
|$65,000
|10/21
|Larry Harris
|Heather Harrison
|Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann
|$37,900
|10/21
|Jeffrey Hartley
|Shirley Mae Mulligan
|Cambridge
|$37,000
|10/21
|Veronica Dworakowski
|Ronald Close
|Whitehall
|$30,000
|10/21
|Charles White
|Scott Alkinburgh
|Priest Road, Salem
|$195,000
|10/22
|William Leege
|Maureen McCue
|Beattie Hollow Road, Salem
|$275,000
|10/22
|Matthew Minogue
|Mako International
|Putnam
|$405,000
|10/22
|Erin Tiderencel
|Chelsey Perkins
|Fort Edward
|$164,300
|10/22
|Paul Garrone
|John Mattison
|Columbus Street, Granville
|$87,550
|10/22
|Dajedy Enterprises
|727 Dean Road Land Trust
|Dean Road, Kingsbury
|$58,900
|10/22
|Woody Hill Farms
|Donald Dean Hanks
|Salem
|$60,000
|10/22
|Christopher Dangelo
|Claire Diele
|Mirror Lake Drive, Hampton
|$169,000
|10/22
|Stephen Dias Soares
|William Ellsworth
|Argyle
|$111,300
|10/22
|Erick Yip
|Janet Foley
|White Creek
|$200,000
|10/22
|Peter De Simone
|Leon Barkley
|Gannon Road, Cambridge
|$310,000
|10/22
|Sean Smilie
|Christopher Marion
|Kingsbury
|$167,374
|10/22
|REO Home Services
|Citimortgage
|Kingsbury
|$63,500
|10/22
|Feed My Horse Realty
|REO Home Services
|Kingsbury
|$73,000
|10/22
|Kurt Tornetto
|Karl Condron
|Fort Edward
|$157,500
|10/23
|Martin Seaton
|Russell Davis
|Hadlock Pond Road, Fort Ann
|$77,500
|10/23
|Henry John McVicker
|Daniel Hemerlein
|County Road 6A, Dresden
|$455,000
|10/23
|Michael Maginnis
|Lisa Harder
|5199 Bluff Head Road, Dresden
|$842,500
|10/23
|Tomi Jo Wood
|DNE Lands
|Kingsbury
|$164,300
|10/23
|Kyle Kingsley
|Lawrence Royal Tefft
|Whitehall
|$63,000
|10/23
|Jonathan Phelps
|John Peter Walsh
|Mountainview Drive, White Creek
|$150,000
|10/23
|Fred Pfindel
|Kenneth Hersey
|Riley Hill Road, Salem
|$249,000
|10/23
|Christopher Millington
|Seven Reid
|Route 40, Argyle
|$75,000
|10/23
|James Gallagher
|Wendy O'Leary
|Kingsbury
|$125,000
|10/24
|Danielle Rushkoski
|Mary Lou Munger
|Blackhouse Road, Fort Edward
|$178,900
|10/24
|Charles Cole
|John Gille
|Safford Road, Argyle
|$185,400
|10/24
|Kimberly Lawson
|Gregg Ouderkird
|Clay Hill Road, Fort Ann
|$215,000
|10/24
|John Shaw
|Jamie Brown
|12-14 Feeder St., Hudson Falls
|$12,500
|10/24
|Lyle Hansen
|Kevin Barrows
|2358 State Route 4, Fort Edward
|$190,000
|10/25
|Amanda Darrow
|James Darrow
|Gray Avenue, Greenwich
|$175,000
|10/25
|Pennymac Loan Services
|Leslie Ryan as referee
|569 Lower Allen St., Hudson Falls
|$90,701
|10/25
|Lyle Schultz
|Hans Mullen
|Mahaffy Road, Greenwich
|$27,500
|10/25
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.