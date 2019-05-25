Washington County deeds May 13 to May 17
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|US Bank Trust
|Tracy Lunn Bullett as referee
|14-16 Kirkland St., Whitehall
|$70,970
|5/13
|Daryl Winslow
|Priority Electrical Services LLC
|East Broadway, Salem
|$194,000
|5/13
|Michael Rapoza
|Sarah Wakeham
|Nichol Street, Salem
|$100,000
|5/13
|Bruce Armstrong
|Patrick R. Ida, as trustee
|Putnam
|$125,000
|5/13
|Timothy Fitch
|Daryl Winslow
|Salem
|$131,400
|5/13
|Jennifer Salluzzo
|Joseph Magisano, as trustee
|White Creek
|$215,000
|5/13
|Paul Kobyluch
|Faith Lamb Parker
|Salem
|$7,500
|5/13
|Danielle Cassie Greene
|Scott Holman
|79 Route 29, Granville
|$15,000
|5/13
|Reed Anderson
|Majorie Faille Irwin
|31 Bleeker St., Greenwich
|$148,400
|5/13
|Christine Michael
|Donald Bisson
|Salem
|$68,000
|5/14
|Alejandra Aguero
|Eileen Monroe Chase
|Hinds Road, Argyle
|$31,500
|5/14
|Federal Home Loan
|Kristine Flower, as referee
|6018 Route 22, Hebron
|$500
|5/15
|Deutche Bank
|John Goodman, as referee
|415 Upper Turnpike Road, Whitehall
|$371,302
|5/15
|Casey Devlin
|Baxter Mountain Properties
|Putnam
|$528,000
|5/15
|Anthony Cowles
|Alan Washburn
|6 Mercy St., Hudson Falls
|$167,847
|5/16
|Eric Micelli
|John Miller
|Cambridge
|$337,500
|5/16
|US Bank Trust
|Gary Gutkowski, as referee
|1270 Coach Road, Argyle
|$303,169
|5/16
|GR Catalyst Two LLC
|Steven and Thompson Paper Co., Inc.
|Mill Road, Easton and Greenwich
|$721,000
|5/16
|Paige Eaton
|Dennis Dauphin
|Greenwich
|$195,000
|5/16
|Dennis Moyer
|Michael Collins
|Coleman Avenue, Hudson Falls
|$135,500
|5/16
|Brian Mathis
|Jason Doetsch
|5978 Route 40, Argyle
|$175,000
|5/16
|Lupo Realty
|Karl Henck
|Fort Ann, Hartford
|$5,000
|5/16
|James Ether
|Terry Rembold
|Route 52, Greenwich
|$69,000
|5/16
|Rebecca Avis Parker
|Christopher Conlon
|24 Notre Dame St., Fort Edward
|$85,000
|5/16
|Flying Goose Properties
|Alfred Mothes
|Cambridge
|$25,000
|5/16
|Wesley Robert Barlow
|Robert Winn
|Granville
|$4,000
|5/17
|Jason Rosick
|Adirocky Land Holdings LLC
|Fort Ann
|$18,500
|5/17
|Keerie Hitchcock
|John Marcotte
|Bogtown Road, Salem
|$2,500
|5/17
|Christian Morris
|Santino Cardella
|Easton
|$147,700
|5/17
