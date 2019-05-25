{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds May 13 to May 17

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
US Bank Trust Tracy Lunn Bullett as referee 14-16 Kirkland St., Whitehall $70,970 5/13
Daryl Winslow Priority Electrical Services LLC East Broadway, Salem $194,000 5/13
Michael Rapoza Sarah Wakeham Nichol Street, Salem $100,000 5/13
Bruce Armstrong Patrick R. Ida, as trustee Putnam $125,000 5/13
Timothy Fitch Daryl Winslow Salem $131,400 5/13
Jennifer Salluzzo Joseph Magisano, as trustee White Creek $215,000 5/13
Paul Kobyluch Faith Lamb Parker Salem $7,500 5/13
Danielle Cassie Greene Scott Holman 79 Route 29, Granville $15,000 5/13
Reed Anderson Majorie Faille Irwin 31 Bleeker St., Greenwich $148,400 5/13
Christine Michael Donald Bisson Salem $68,000 5/14
Alejandra Aguero Eileen Monroe Chase Hinds Road, Argyle $31,500 5/14
Federal Home Loan Kristine Flower, as referee 6018 Route 22, Hebron $500 5/15
Deutche Bank John Goodman, as referee 415 Upper Turnpike Road, Whitehall $371,302 5/15
Casey Devlin Baxter Mountain Properties Putnam $528,000 5/15
Anthony Cowles Alan Washburn 6 Mercy St., Hudson Falls $167,847 5/16
Eric Micelli John Miller Cambridge $337,500 5/16
US Bank Trust Gary Gutkowski, as referee 1270 Coach Road, Argyle $303,169 5/16
GR Catalyst Two LLC Steven and Thompson Paper Co., Inc. Mill Road, Easton and Greenwich $721,000 5/16
Paige Eaton Dennis Dauphin Greenwich $195,000 5/16
Dennis Moyer Michael Collins Coleman Avenue, Hudson Falls $135,500 5/16
Brian Mathis Jason Doetsch 5978 Route 40, Argyle $175,000 5/16
Lupo Realty Karl Henck Fort Ann, Hartford $5,000 5/16
James Ether Terry Rembold Route 52, Greenwich $69,000 5/16
Rebecca Avis Parker Christopher Conlon 24 Notre Dame St., Fort Edward $85,000 5/16
Flying Goose Properties Alfred Mothes Cambridge $25,000 5/16
Wesley Robert Barlow Robert Winn Granville $4,000 5/17
Jason Rosick Adirocky Land Holdings LLC Fort Ann $18,500 5/17
Keerie Hitchcock John Marcotte Bogtown Road, Salem $2,500 5/17
Christian Morris Santino Cardella Easton $147,700 5/17

