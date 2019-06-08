Compiled by KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com
Washington County deeds May 27 to May 31
Washington County deeds May 27 to May 31
Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Wilmington Savings Fund Gary Gutowksi as referee 11 Sherman Avenue, Greenwich $164,911 5/28
Deborah Dooley Brandon Bells Kingsbury $210,000 5/28
Edwin Atwood Barry Roger White Saunders Street, Whitehall $58,000 5/29
Maria Tillman Bank of New York Fort Ann $51,570 5/29
4 Locust Holdings Monahan Loughlin LLC Locust Street, Hudson Falls $820,000 5/29
Abbey McCormick Steven Frenchak Argyle $110,000 5/29
US Bank Claudia Braymer as referee 294 Rexleigh Road, Salem $103,000 5/30
Nicholas Talmage Michael Wlazlo Archibald Street, Salem $93,000 5/30
Timothy Setchell Beth Ann Bardin Mechanic Street, Ext., Fort Edward $132,500 5/31
Atlanitica LLC Earl Bowman 145 N. Williams St., Whitehall $48,234 5/31
Joshua Cuomo Jeffrey Cuomo South Main Street, Whitehall $75,000 5/31
Maria Timlick 24 Delaware Avenue Land Trust Delaware Avenue, Kingsbury $74,900 5/31
Scott Gillis Tyler Couse Barber Avenue, Greenwich $135,745 5/31
Benjamin Kloss Linda Kaelin Prospect Street, Greenwich $239,000 5/31
