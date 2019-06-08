{{featured_button_text}}

Compiled by KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com

Washington County deeds May 27 to May 31

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Wilmington Savings Fund Gary Gutowksi as referee 11 Sherman Avenue, Greenwich $164,911 5/28
Deborah Dooley Brandon Bells Kingsbury $210,000 5/28
Edwin Atwood Barry Roger White Saunders Street, Whitehall $58,000 5/29
Maria Tillman Bank of New York Fort Ann $51,570 5/29
4 Locust Holdings Monahan Loughlin LLC Locust Street, Hudson Falls $820,000 5/29
Abbey McCormick Steven Frenchak Argyle $110,000 5/29
US Bank Claudia Braymer as referee 294 Rexleigh Road, Salem $103,000 5/30
Nicholas Talmage Michael Wlazlo Archibald Street, Salem $93,000 5/30
Timothy Setchell Beth Ann Bardin Mechanic Street, Ext., Fort Edward $132,500 5/31
Atlanitica LLC Earl Bowman 145 N. Williams St., Whitehall $48,234 5/31
Joshua Cuomo Jeffrey Cuomo South Main Street, Whitehall $75,000 5/31
Maria Timlick 24 Delaware Avenue Land Trust Delaware Avenue, Kingsbury $74,900 5/31
Scott Gillis Tyler Couse Barber Avenue, Greenwich $135,745 5/31
Benjamin Kloss Linda Kaelin Prospect Street, Greenwich $239,000 5/31

