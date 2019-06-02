{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds May 20 to May 24

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Kevin J. Eastman Fannie Mae 6180 Route 22, Salem $15,750 5/20
Marcia Grady Jeffrey Cuomo 14 Davis St., Whitehall $40,000 5/20
John A. Miles Fat Bag LLC Route 197, Fort Edward $30,000 5/20
Ideal Dairy John J. Conway as referee Vaughn Road, Kingsbury $128,851 5/21
Edward Briggs US Bank Trust Kingsbury $38,000 5/21
Caitlynn Coppinger Matthew Benoit Kilmer Road, Argyle $221,450 5/21
Paul Szklenka Gregg Leclair Route 22, Hebron $12,000 5/21
Robert Holmes DNE Lands LLC 394 Route 36, Kingsbury $186,560 5/21
H. Clark Property Rentals SHEP Industries West Main St., Cambridge $120,000 5/22
John Custodio Christopher Tyler Fort Ann $84,000 5/22
Jeffrey Ludwikowski John Winn Granville $72,100 5/22
Keary Mattison David Grubb Argyle $242,000 5/22
Cameron Michael Mattison Diane Jewell Fort Ann $10,700 5/22
Meghan Cesari Michael Pletman Fort Ann $49,000 5/22
US Bank Alan Wrigley as referee Kingsbury $196,100 5/22
Brenda McGuire Donald Vincent Perry Hill Road, Salem $128,000 5/23
Qing Weng Carla Salmonson Fourth Avenue, Whitehall $57,000 5/23
Mark Radoff Robert Smith 120 Smith Road, Hartford $194,000 5/23
47 Spring Street Land Trust Timothy Bulger as referee Spring Street, White Creek $50,001 5/23
Mitchell Andrew Thomas McGuire Route 22, Jackson $84,900 5/23
Jordan Tuttle Georgia Bodenstab Jackson $10,000 5/25
Sandra Ellen Campbell Bank of NY Granville $40,000 5/23
Matthew Coutant Thomas Coutant Kingsbury $130,000 5/23
Emily Tiet Jen Betsch Garson Smith Cambridge $110,000 5/23
Peter Anson Kimberly Betsch Route 22, Salem $195,000 5/23
Owl Kill Real Estate John Imhoff Cambridge $120,000 5/23
Cody Sebast Laura Mae Petty Greenwich $5,000 5/23
Jeremy Wells Barbara Moberg Salem $194,000 5/23
Katherine Rapp Alanna Doane Salem Street, Greenwich $196,000 5/23
Darin Leclair Karen Major Greenwich $242,000 5/24
Niomi Robertson Arthur Tanner White Creek $22,000 5/24
Jeffrey Cuomo Jeffrey Cuomo 12 Fifth Ave., Whitehall $115,000 5/24
Lakeview Loan Servicing Joseph Frandino as referee 17 Mohican Terrace, Hudson Falls $82,500 5/24

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

