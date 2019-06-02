Washington County deeds May 20 to May 24
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Kevin J. Eastman
|Fannie Mae
|6180 Route 22, Salem
|$15,750
|5/20
|Marcia Grady
|Jeffrey Cuomo
|14 Davis St., Whitehall
|$40,000
|5/20
|John A. Miles
|Fat Bag LLC
|Route 197, Fort Edward
|$30,000
|5/20
|Ideal Dairy
|John J. Conway as referee
|Vaughn Road, Kingsbury
|$128,851
|5/21
|Edward Briggs
|US Bank Trust
|Kingsbury
|$38,000
|5/21
|Caitlynn Coppinger
|Matthew Benoit
|Kilmer Road, Argyle
|$221,450
|5/21
|Paul Szklenka
|Gregg Leclair
|Route 22, Hebron
|$12,000
|5/21
|Robert Holmes
|DNE Lands LLC
|394 Route 36, Kingsbury
|$186,560
|5/21
|H. Clark Property Rentals
|SHEP Industries
|West Main St., Cambridge
|$120,000
|5/22
|John Custodio
|Christopher Tyler
|Fort Ann
|$84,000
|5/22
|Jeffrey Ludwikowski
|John Winn
|Granville
|$72,100
|5/22
|Keary Mattison
|David Grubb
|Argyle
|$242,000
|5/22
|Cameron Michael Mattison
|Diane Jewell
|Fort Ann
|$10,700
|5/22
|Meghan Cesari
|Michael Pletman
|Fort Ann
|$49,000
|5/22
|US Bank
|Alan Wrigley as referee
|Kingsbury
|$196,100
|5/22
|Brenda McGuire
|Donald Vincent
|Perry Hill Road, Salem
|$128,000
|5/23
|Qing Weng
|Carla Salmonson
|Fourth Avenue, Whitehall
|$57,000
|5/23
|Mark Radoff
|Robert Smith
|120 Smith Road, Hartford
|$194,000
|5/23
|47 Spring Street Land Trust
|Timothy Bulger as referee
|Spring Street, White Creek
|$50,001
|5/23
|Mitchell Andrew
|Thomas McGuire
|Route 22, Jackson
|$84,900
|5/23
|Jordan Tuttle
|Georgia Bodenstab
|Jackson
|$10,000
|5/25
|Sandra Ellen Campbell
|Bank of NY
|Granville
|$40,000
|5/23
|Matthew Coutant
|Thomas Coutant
|Kingsbury
|$130,000
|5/23
|Emily Tiet Jen Betsch
|Garson Smith
|Cambridge
|$110,000
|5/23
|Peter Anson
|Kimberly Betsch
|Route 22, Salem
|$195,000
|5/23
|Owl Kill Real Estate
|John Imhoff
|Cambridge
|$120,000
|5/23
|Cody Sebast
|Laura Mae Petty
|Greenwich
|$5,000
|5/23
|Jeremy Wells
|Barbara Moberg
|Salem
|$194,000
|5/23
|Katherine Rapp
|Alanna Doane
|Salem Street, Greenwich
|$196,000
|5/23
|Darin Leclair
|Karen Major
|Greenwich
|$242,000
|5/24
|Niomi Robertson
|Arthur Tanner
|White Creek
|$22,000
|5/24
|Jeffrey Cuomo
|Jeffrey Cuomo
|12 Fifth Ave., Whitehall
|$115,000
|5/24
|Lakeview Loan Servicing
|Joseph Frandino as referee
|17 Mohican Terrace, Hudson Falls
|$82,500
|5/24
