{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds June 24 to June 28

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Martin Naughton SR Marilyn Norum Busch Living TrustHeide F. Merecki Echo Bay Road, Fort Ann $256,250 6/24
Clark Scott Murray Thomas Abraham Lot 11, Quail Run, Granville $265,000 6/24
Peggy Larock Sheila Ploof 269 Route 28, Hebron $108,385 6/24
Wyatt Lifkin Myron Dickinson as administrator McHaffy Road, Argyle $139,170 6/25
Neal Clark JR Michalel Colligan 324 Winters Road, Whitehall $59360 6/25
John Nowicki William Wasserback James Road, Hebron $40,000 6/25
Dennis Fissette Susan Howser Route22, Hebron $114,480 6/25
Good Public companion LLC Peter Brown Main Street, Hudson Falls $95,000 6/25
Twin Brooks Farm of Hartford Richard J. Battease Christian Hill Road, Hartford $25,000 6/25
Zachary Wilbur Jeffrey Sherin Route 40, Argyle $281,000 76/25
Gregory Purdy Kennety Purdy 7.49-acre parcel, Hartford $110,000 6/25
D and T Creative RP/Deed Seventh Avenue, Kingsbury $169,000 6/25
Allan Morrison Live Well Financial 262 Broadway, Fort Edward $28,500 6/26
Lana Johnson Wayne Perkins Hill Street, Greenwich $120,000 6/26
Russell T,. Brown Kelly Maley 39 Putnam Avenue, Fort Edward $164,900 6/26
Eric Mattson Ceferino Villa Fuerte White Creek $4,500 6/26
Matthew Galusha Ceferino Villa Fuerte JR East Main Street, Cambridge $161,400 6/26
Agricultural Stewardship Association Barbara Merriman Brookside Driove, Cambridge $110,000 6/27
John Steele JR Dianne McEntee Ash Grove Road, Whitehall $320,000 6/27
Joseph Rosick Mary Renz Vaughn Road, Kingsbury $120,000 6/27
Walter Hanna Maurice MacDonald 4 Storey Lane, Argyle $144,900 6/27
James Brown KRP Properties School Street, Hudson Falls $150,000 6/27
George Crockwell Janice Mahoney McKnight Hill Road, Hebron $45,000 6/28
Randall Warren Raymond Wynn Gilchrist Hill Road, Hartford $39,000 6/28
GF Labels Warren and Washington Counties IDA 16 Ferguson Lane, Kingsbury $42,500 6/28
County of Washington Hudson Falls Central School District Fort Edward $275,000 6/28
Jessica Hutchins Edward J. Gorman Route 67, White Creek $151,000 6/28
Luc St. Clair Leslie Ryan as referee 14-16 Champlain Avenue, Whitehall $35,000 6/28
David Printy Alec Fuller 24 Coleman Avenue, Hudson Falls $159,000 6/28
Matthew Spaulding Christopher Pfaffenberger Whitehall $106,000 6/28
Kent Menges Robert Cleveland Whitehall $192,000 6/28

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments