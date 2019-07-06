Washington County deeds June 24 to June 28

|Martin Naughton SR
|Marilyn Norum Busch Living TrustHeide F. Merecki
|Echo Bay Road, Fort Ann
|$256,250
|6/24
|Clark Scott Murray
|Thomas Abraham
|Lot 11, Quail Run, Granville
|$265,000
|6/24
|Peggy Larock
|Sheila Ploof
|269 Route 28, Hebron
|$108,385
|6/24
|Wyatt Lifkin
| Myron Dickinson as administrator
|McHaffy Road, Argyle
|$139,170
|6/25
|Neal Clark JR
|Michalel Colligan
|324 Winters Road, Whitehall
|$59360
|6/25
|John Nowicki
|William Wasserback
|James Road, Hebron
|$40,000
|6/25
|Dennis Fissette
|Susan Howser
|Route22, Hebron
|$114,480
|6/25
|Good Public companion LLC
|Peter Brown
|Main Street, Hudson Falls
|$95,000
|6/25
|Twin Brooks Farm of Hartford
|Richard J. Battease
|Christian Hill Road, Hartford
|$25,000
|6/25
|Zachary Wilbur
|Jeffrey Sherin
|Route 40, Argyle
|$281,000
|76/25
|Gregory Purdy
|Kennety Purdy
|7.49-acre parcel, Hartford
|$110,000
|6/25
|D and T Creative
|RP/Deed
|Seventh Avenue, Kingsbury
|$169,000
|6/25
|Allan Morrison
|Live Well Financial
|262 Broadway, Fort Edward
|$28,500
|6/26
|Lana Johnson
|Wayne Perkins
|Hill Street, Greenwich
|$120,000
|6/26
|Russell T,. Brown
|Kelly Maley
|39 Putnam Avenue, Fort Edward
|$164,900
|6/26
|Eric Mattson
|Ceferino Villa Fuerte
|White Creek
|$4,500
|6/26
|Matthew Galusha
|Ceferino Villa Fuerte JR
|East Main Street, Cambridge
|$161,400
|6/26
|Agricultural Stewardship Association
|Barbara Merriman
|Brookside Driove, Cambridge
|$110,000
|6/27
|John Steele JR
|Dianne McEntee
|Ash Grove Road, Whitehall
|$320,000
|6/27
|Joseph Rosick
|Mary Renz
|Vaughn Road, Kingsbury
|$120,000
|6/27
|Walter Hanna
|Maurice MacDonald
|4 Storey Lane, Argyle
|$144,900
|6/27
|James Brown
|KRP Properties
|School Street, Hudson Falls
|$150,000
|6/27
|George Crockwell
|Janice Mahoney
|McKnight Hill Road, Hebron
|$45,000
|6/28
|Randall Warren
|Raymond Wynn
|Gilchrist Hill Road, Hartford
|$39,000
|6/28
|GF Labels
|Warren and Washington Counties IDA
|16 Ferguson Lane, Kingsbury
|$42,500
|6/28
|County of Washington
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|Fort Edward
|$275,000
|6/28
|Jessica Hutchins
|Edward J. Gorman
|Route 67, White Creek
|$151,000
|6/28
|Luc St. Clair
|Leslie Ryan as referee
|14-16 Champlain Avenue, Whitehall
|$35,000
|6/28
|David Printy
|Alec Fuller
|24 Coleman Avenue, Hudson Falls
|$159,000
|6/28
|Matthew Spaulding
|Christopher Pfaffenberger
|Whitehall
|$106,000
|6/28
|Kent Menges
|Robert Cleveland
|Whitehall
|$192,000
|6/28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.