Washington County deeds June 17 to 21

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
U.S. Bank National Association Amy Gillian Hirsch as referee 53 Hogtown Road, Fort Ann $168,950 6/17
Michelle Dillon Nicholas Severance 22 East St., Hartford $113,420 6/17
TD Bank Erika Ryan Sellar 60 Maple St., Hudson Falls $279,313 6/17
Joshua Starteri Condon Combs 41 Guilder Hollow Road, Hartford $262,000 6/17
Michael Philip McKee Edward Jason Winters Whitehall $176,800 6/17
John Crossman Richard Baker Three parcels, Dick Hill Road, Hartford $75,000 6/18
Chanya Newton Timothy Lemerz Route 22, Granville $25,000 6/18
Kenneth Ballard Jason Clark Truthville Road, Granville $45,000 6/18
JP Morgan Chase Malcolm O'Hara as referee 4 Fern St., Whitehall $56,449 6/18
Cody Bennett Stephen Currier 23 King Ave., Hudson Falls $174,000 6/18
Miles Hollister Tracey Miller Dick Hill Road, Hartford $57,500 6/18
AJ Goddard John Gibb Salem $169,600 6/19
Robert Carota Jonathan Newell 51 Coleman Ave., Kingsbury $122,000 6/19
John Hansman Frances Dunham Greenwich $273,000 6/20
U.S. Bank Trust Alicia Wesley 25 Bly Avenue, Hudson Falls $59,476 6/20
Matthew Best David King Greenwich $124,467 6/20
Santandeo Bank Gary Gutkowski Nancy Street, Whitehall $143,782 6/21
James Borden OA Borden Fryer Road, Easton $12,000 6/21
Bruce Mattison Jean Mattison Jackson $46,000 6/21
Thomas Kline Jerome Woodcock Salem $184,900 6/21
Faith Parker Lamb John Anella Riley Hill Road, Salem $34,000 6/21
Jason Bushon Linda Borquist Greenwich $137,800 6/21

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

