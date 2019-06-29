Washington County deeds June 17 to 21
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|U.S. Bank National Association
|Amy Gillian Hirsch as referee
|53 Hogtown Road, Fort Ann
|$168,950
|6/17
|Michelle Dillon
|Nicholas Severance
|22 East St., Hartford
|$113,420
|6/17
|TD Bank
|Erika Ryan Sellar
|60 Maple St., Hudson Falls
|$279,313
|6/17
|Joshua Starteri
|Condon Combs
|41 Guilder Hollow Road, Hartford
|$262,000
|6/17
|Michael Philip McKee
|Edward Jason Winters
|Whitehall
|$176,800
|6/17
|John Crossman
|Richard Baker
|Three parcels, Dick Hill Road, Hartford
|$75,000
|6/18
|Chanya Newton
|Timothy Lemerz
|Route 22, Granville
|$25,000
|6/18
|Kenneth Ballard
|Jason Clark
|Truthville Road, Granville
|$45,000
|6/18
|JP Morgan Chase
|Malcolm O'Hara as referee
|4 Fern St., Whitehall
|$56,449
|6/18
|Cody Bennett
|Stephen Currier
|23 King Ave., Hudson Falls
|$174,000
|6/18
|Miles Hollister
|Tracey Miller
|Dick Hill Road, Hartford
|$57,500
|6/18
|AJ Goddard
|John Gibb
|Salem
|$169,600
|6/19
|Robert Carota
|Jonathan Newell
|51 Coleman Ave., Kingsbury
|$122,000
|6/19
|John Hansman
|Frances Dunham
|Greenwich
|$273,000
|6/20
|U.S. Bank Trust
|Alicia Wesley
|25 Bly Avenue, Hudson Falls
|$59,476
|6/20
|Matthew Best
|David King
|Greenwich
|$124,467
|6/20
|Santandeo Bank
|Gary Gutkowski
|Nancy Street, Whitehall
|$143,782
|6/21
|James Borden
|OA Borden
|Fryer Road, Easton
|$12,000
|6/21
|Bruce Mattison
|Jean Mattison
|Jackson
|$46,000
|6/21
|Thomas Kline
|Jerome Woodcock
|Salem
|$184,900
|6/21
|Faith Parker Lamb
|John Anella
|Riley Hill Road, Salem
|$34,000
|6/21
|Jason Bushon
|Linda Borquist
|Greenwich
|$137,800
|6/21
