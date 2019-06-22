Washington County deeds June 10 to June 14
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Jeffrey Richards
|Croatian LLC
|Bleeker Street, Greenwich
|$173,000
|6/10
|Paul G. Sokol
|JLC Enterprises Inc.
|Route 196, Hartford
|$169,000
|6/10
|Frances Howard Jr.
|Andrew Howard
|395 Upper Turnpike Road, Granville
|$42,000
|6/10
|Thomas Luke Charde
|Frances Kernan
|White Lane, Argyle
|$27,500
|6/10
|Community Bank
|Northern Insuring Agency
|Division Street, Whitehall
|$75,000
|6/11
|Donald Bigelow
|Georgianna Thomas
|2471 county Route 18, Hampton
|$42,140
|6/11
|Joseph Bombard
|Leanne Grandjean
|Pine Street, Granville
|$72,080
|6/12
|Jeffrey Southerland
|MW Property Development LLC
|John Street, Hudson Falls
|$154,500
|6/13
|Paul Campney
|US Bank Trust
|15 Lafayette St., Whitehall
|$14,000
|6/13
|Dwayne Daigle
|US Bank National Association
|6863 Route 149, Granville
|$38,900
|6/14
|Aaron Strasswimmeo
|Peter Lebarron
|Easton
|$49,000
|6/14
|Sarah Wakeham
|Mary Berner
|Belle Road, Cambridge
|$153,500
|6/14
|Gardner Family Estates LLC
|Carrington Mortgage
|Parry Avenue, Fort Edward
|$31,250
|6/14
|Daniel Duvernoy
|Phillip Nardiello
|649 Tiplady Road, Hebron
|$325,000
|6/14
|Jacqueline Hall
|Daniel Duvernoy
|Jackson
|$164,900
|6/14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.