Washington County deeds June 10 to June 14

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Jeffrey Richards Croatian LLC Bleeker Street, Greenwich $173,000 6/10
Paul G. Sokol JLC Enterprises Inc. Route 196, Hartford $169,000 6/10
Frances Howard Jr. Andrew Howard 395 Upper Turnpike Road, Granville $42,000 6/10
Thomas Luke Charde Frances Kernan White Lane, Argyle $27,500 6/10
Community Bank Northern Insuring Agency Division Street, Whitehall $75,000 6/11
Donald Bigelow Georgianna Thomas 2471 county Route 18, Hampton $42,140 6/11
Joseph Bombard Leanne Grandjean Pine Street, Granville $72,080 6/12
Jeffrey Southerland MW Property Development LLC John Street, Hudson Falls $154,500 6/13
Paul Campney US Bank Trust 15 Lafayette St., Whitehall $14,000 6/13
Dwayne Daigle US Bank National Association 6863 Route 149, Granville $38,900 6/14
Aaron Strasswimmeo Peter Lebarron Easton $49,000 6/14
Sarah Wakeham Mary Berner Belle Road, Cambridge $153,500 6/14
Gardner Family Estates LLC Carrington Mortgage Parry Avenue, Fort Edward $31,250 6/14
Daniel Duvernoy Phillip Nardiello 649 Tiplady Road, Hebron $325,000 6/14
Jacqueline Hall Daniel Duvernoy Jackson $164,900 6/14

