Washington County deeds July 8 to July 12
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Samantha Sharrow
|Cole Mars
|Cummings Road, Putnam
|$145,000
|7/8
|Lake George Land Conservancy
|Bruce Sadlon
|Route 6, Dresden
|$115,000
|7/8
|Mark Eastman
|Christopher Olive
|Gillis Hill Lane, Salem
|$17,000
|7/8
|Raymong Sand
|Gregory Baratto
|State Highway 22, Jackson
|$102,500
|7/8
|Michael Honig
|Douglans Carnahan
|1038 Pratts Point Way, Greenwich
|$365,000
|7/8
|Abraham Andrew
|Bruce Watson as referee
|Three parcels, White Creek
|$12,000
|7/8
|Federal National Mortgage
|Catherine Ann Burkly as referee
|Whitehall
|$243,000
|7/8
|John Flewelling
|Lanz Properties
|87 Poultney St., Whitehall
|$74,900
|7/9
|Morgan Wicks
|Shirley Hanna
|239 Coot Hill Road, Argyle
|$116,000
|7/10
|Quicken Loans
|John Caffree as referee
|30 Oak St., Hudson Falls
|$9,000
|7/10
|Margaret KLeary
|Brian Talmadge
|Hall's Pond Road, Hebron and Hartford
|$196,000
|7/10
|Rebecca Archambeault
|Edward Johnson
|Easton
|$310,000
|7/10
|Jeffrey Parker
|Ronald Cross
|Kingsbury
|$10,000
|7/11
|Diana Hopf
|Dean Anderson
|Quaker Street, Granville
|$129,900
|7/11
|Susie Sabrina McWhirter
|Debra Lynn Zotte
|18 Chamberlain Mills Road, Hebron
|$118,500
|7/11
|Eric Linendoll
|Jamie Olvera
|Camden Valley Road, Salem
|$132,500
|7/11
|NUCC NYS Community Restoration Fund
|Frederick Russo
|Main Street, Salem
|$125,000
|7/11
|22 24 Elizabeth Street Realty
|Cynthis Cross
|Kingsbury
|$142,000
|7/12
|WF Reserve REO HECM 2015 LLC
|Mary Ellen Stockwell as referee
|Putnam Avenue, Fort Edward
|$143,805
|7/12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.