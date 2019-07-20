{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds July 8 to July 12

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Samantha Sharrow Cole Mars Cummings Road, Putnam $145,000 7/8
Lake George Land Conservancy Bruce Sadlon Route 6, Dresden $115,000 7/8
Mark Eastman Christopher Olive Gillis Hill Lane, Salem $17,000 7/8
Raymong Sand Gregory Baratto State Highway 22, Jackson $102,500 7/8
Michael Honig Douglans Carnahan 1038 Pratts Point Way, Greenwich $365,000 7/8
Abraham Andrew Bruce Watson as referee Three parcels, White Creek $12,000 7/8
Federal National Mortgage Catherine Ann Burkly as referee Whitehall $243,000 7/8
John Flewelling Lanz Properties 87 Poultney St., Whitehall $74,900 7/9
Morgan Wicks Shirley Hanna 239 Coot Hill Road, Argyle $116,000 7/10
Quicken Loans John Caffree as referee 30 Oak St., Hudson Falls $9,000 7/10
Margaret KLeary Brian Talmadge Hall's Pond Road, Hebron and Hartford $196,000 7/10
Rebecca Archambeault Edward Johnson Easton $310,000 7/10
Jeffrey Parker Ronald Cross Kingsbury $10,000 7/11
Diana Hopf Dean Anderson Quaker Street, Granville $129,900 7/11
Susie Sabrina McWhirter Debra Lynn Zotte 18 Chamberlain Mills Road, Hebron $118,500 7/11
Eric Linendoll Jamie Olvera Camden Valley Road, Salem $132,500 7/11
NUCC NYS Community Restoration Fund Frederick Russo Main Street, Salem $125,000 7/11
22 24 Elizabeth Street Realty Cynthis Cross Kingsbury $142,000 7/12
WF Reserve REO HECM 2015 LLC Mary Ellen Stockwell as referee Putnam Avenue, Fort Edward $143,805 7/12

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

