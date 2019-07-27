Washington County deeds July 15 to July 19
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Stephen Larson
|Andreas Prindl
|Kingsbury
|$125,000
|7/15
|Mark Herbert
|Paul Schneible
|Argyle
|$84,000
|7/15
|Cambridge Hall LLC
|Kenneth Dolph
|White Creek
|$25,000
|7/15
|Neil Sons LLC
|Wear Realty Mini Storage Inc.
|Fort Edward
|$270,000
|7/15
|Joshua Mattison
|Tory Hendry
|Fort Ann
|$5,000
|7/15
|Erk Livery Square LLC
|Livery Square Shoppes
|Greenwich
|$300,000
|7/15
|Citimortgage Inc.
|Christine Carsky as referee
|412 Tory Trace, Fort Edward
|$84,556
|7/15
|Jeffrey Della Mattera
|HUD
|169 Benn Road, Granville
|$73,609
|7/15
|Matthew Steves
|Scott Fitzgerald
|Fort Edward
|$111,300
|7/15
|Wilmington Saving Fund Society
|Mary Beth Walsh
|41 William St., Hudson Falls
|$98,000
|7/15
|Green Spring Capital
|South Park Apts.
|White Creek
|$367,000
|7/15
|Thomas Heydrick
|Brett Barkley
|Kingsbury
|$173,404
|7/16
|Katie Abraham
|Joseph Dayton
|Honesuckle Drive, Granville
|$79,700
|7/16
|Federal National Mortgage
|Stephen Conners as referee
|22 Gilmore St., Whitehall
|$158,664
|7/16
|Jacob DeCook
|Casey Hannick
|Kingsbury
|$158,500
|7/16
|Addam Jarrod Butler
|James Darrow
|Kingsbury
|$137,800
|7/17
|Jeremy Gillis
|Denise Stephens
|Argyle
|$145,000
|7/17
|Humiston Property Management
|Rosalie Triozzi
|174 Mud Lake Road, Argyle
|$125,000
|7/17
|Kathleen McKeighen
|Farm Credit
|Hartford
|$84,400
|7/17
|Devin Bulger
|Devin Bulger
|Academy Street, Greenwich
|$135,000
|7/17
|MMJLB Holding
|Mary Santana
|John Street, Hudson Falls
|$29,889
|7/17
|MMJLB Holdings
|Wash Co. DA Office
|John Street, Hudson Falls
|$45,210
|7/17
|Robin Keater
|Jeffrey Foss
|Kingsbury
|$310,000
|7/17
|Austin Campbell
|John Sargent
|Granville
|$45,000
|7/18
|Kevin Daigle
|Tammy DeLorme
|9 Waster St., Branville
|$12,100
|7/18
|Kevin Daigle
|Tammy DeLorme
|5-7 Water St., Granville
|$6,100
|7/18
|Phill Santangelo
|Tammy Delorne
|2 Waster St. Granville
|$3,350
|7/18
|Andrea Nassivera
|Tanya Barrows
|Kingsbury
|$145,750
|7/18
|Devin Troumbley
|MW Property
|Fort Edward
|$42,000
|7/18
|RJ Young Construction
|Candace Combs
|Hartford
|$115,000
|7/18
|D. Brian Cook
|David Covey
|Jackson
|$298,000
|7/18
|Vaughn Vernola
|Kent Baker
|Argyle
|$65,000
|7/19
|Walter Maynard
|Grace Bradley
|Argyle
|$179,000
|7/19
|Renata Roque
|James Yattow
|Kingsbury
|$55,000
|7/19
|Willmington Savings
|Robert Gregor as referee
|Jackson
|134,279
|7/19
|Shawn Morse
|HUD
|Fort Edward
|$82,000
|7/19
|Federal Mortgage
|Christopher Nenninger as referee
|Clark Street, Hudson Falls
|$145,766
|7/19
|Marissa Lau
|Nicholas LMaille
|12 Quory Circle ,Kingsbury
|$234,325
|7/19
