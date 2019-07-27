{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds July 15 to July 19

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Stephen Larson Andreas Prindl Kingsbury $125,000 7/15
Mark Herbert Paul Schneible Argyle $84,000 7/15
Cambridge Hall LLC Kenneth Dolph White Creek $25,000 7/15
Neil Sons LLC Wear Realty Mini Storage Inc. Fort Edward $270,000 7/15
Joshua Mattison Tory Hendry Fort Ann $5,000 7/15
Erk Livery Square LLC Livery Square Shoppes Greenwich $300,000 7/15
Citimortgage Inc. Christine Carsky as referee 412 Tory Trace, Fort Edward $84,556 7/15
Jeffrey Della Mattera HUD 169 Benn Road, Granville $73,609 7/15
Matthew Steves Scott Fitzgerald Fort Edward $111,300 7/15
Wilmington Saving Fund Society Mary Beth Walsh 41 William St., Hudson Falls $98,000 7/15
Green Spring Capital South Park Apts. White Creek $367,000 7/15
Thomas Heydrick Brett Barkley Kingsbury $173,404 7/16
Katie Abraham Joseph Dayton Honesuckle Drive, Granville $79,700 7/16
Federal National Mortgage Stephen Conners as referee 22 Gilmore St., Whitehall $158,664 7/16
Jacob DeCook Casey Hannick Kingsbury $158,500 7/16
Addam Jarrod Butler James Darrow Kingsbury $137,800 7/17
Jeremy Gillis Denise Stephens Argyle $145,000 7/17
Humiston Property Management Rosalie Triozzi 174 Mud Lake Road, Argyle $125,000 7/17
Kathleen McKeighen Farm Credit Hartford $84,400 7/17
Devin Bulger Devin Bulger Academy Street, Greenwich $135,000 7/17
MMJLB Holding Mary Santana John Street, Hudson Falls $29,889 7/17
MMJLB Holdings Wash Co. DA Office John Street, Hudson Falls $45,210 7/17
Robin Keater Jeffrey Foss Kingsbury $310,000 7/17
Austin Campbell John Sargent Granville $45,000 7/18
Kevin Daigle Tammy DeLorme 9 Waster St., Branville $12,100 7/18
Kevin Daigle Tammy DeLorme 5-7 Water St., Granville $6,100 7/18
Phill Santangelo Tammy Delorne 2 Waster St. Granville $3,350 7/18
Andrea Nassivera Tanya Barrows Kingsbury $145,750 7/18
Devin Troumbley MW Property Fort Edward $42,000 7/18
RJ Young Construction Candace Combs Hartford $115,000 7/18
D. Brian Cook David Covey Jackson $298,000 7/18
Vaughn Vernola Kent Baker Argyle $65,000 7/19
Walter Maynard Grace Bradley Argyle $179,000 7/19
Renata Roque James Yattow Kingsbury $55,000 7/19
Willmington Savings Robert Gregor as referee Jackson 134,279 7/19
Shawn Morse HUD Fort Edward $82,000 7/19
Federal Mortgage Christopher Nenninger as referee Clark Street, Hudson Falls $145,766 7/19
Marissa Lau Nicholas LMaille 12 Quory Circle ,Kingsbury $234,325 7/19

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments