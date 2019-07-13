{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds July 1 to July 5

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Jason Brammer Richard Richardson Route 49, Greenwich $212,766 7/1
Douglas Georz Jody Majthenyi Riley Hill Road, Dalem $23,950 7/01
Mark Faille Arnold Grant Two parcels, Fort Edward $246,000 7/1
David Eriksen New Wave Holdings North Park Street, White Creek $28,000 701
Christopher Weaver Don Hassett Kingsbury $155,000 7/01
Gary Lee Crum Stacy Wilson Oatman Lane, Granville $28,000 7/01
Leon Gordon George Ferguson Dresden $125,000 7/01
Burnell's Heating and Plumbing Spring Falls Corp. Hudson Falls $25,000 7/01
Bayview Loan Servicing Rose Place 4 Harold Falls, hudson Falls $208,886 7/01
James Darrow Catherine Burkly as referee 20 Gray Avenue, Greenwich $71,000 7/02
Jessica Thomsa Sarah Jensen Route 21, Hampton $170,000 7/02
Richard Wilkins Luis Puma Granville $154,000 7/02
Jason Winters Andrea Sheridan Fort Edward $98,000 7/02
Norman Perry Amy Hill 101/2 Liberty Place, Hudson Falls $36,000 7/03
Raymond Sand Robert Walke 224-225 Broadway, Fort Edward $170,000 7/03
Shpetim Zunce Jean Zigrosser Notch Hill Road, Putnam $223,000 7/03
Todd Barrell ADI Rocky Land Holding Fort Ann $14,000 7/05
Christopher Case Ronald Dessant Argyle $196,611 7/05
Henry Santorelli Henry Santorelli Park Avenue, Fort Edward $160,000 7/05

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

