Washington County deeds July 1 to July 5
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Jason Brammer
|Richard Richardson
|Route 49, Greenwich
|$212,766
|7/1
|Douglas Georz
|Jody Majthenyi
|Riley Hill Road, Dalem
|$23,950
|7/01
|Mark Faille
|Arnold Grant
|Two parcels, Fort Edward
|$246,000
|7/1
|David Eriksen
|New Wave Holdings
|North Park Street, White Creek
|$28,000
|701
|Christopher Weaver
|Don Hassett
|Kingsbury
|$155,000
|7/01
|Gary Lee Crum
|Stacy Wilson
|Oatman Lane, Granville
|$28,000
|7/01
|Leon Gordon
|George Ferguson
|Dresden
|$125,000
|7/01
|Burnell's Heating and Plumbing
|Spring Falls Corp.
|Hudson Falls
|$25,000
|7/01
|Bayview Loan Servicing
|Rose Place
|4 Harold Falls, hudson Falls
|$208,886
|7/01
|James Darrow
|Catherine Burkly as referee
|20 Gray Avenue, Greenwich
|$71,000
|7/02
|Jessica Thomsa
|Sarah Jensen
|Route 21, Hampton
|$170,000
|7/02
|Richard Wilkins
|Luis Puma
|Granville
|$154,000
|7/02
|Jason Winters
|Andrea Sheridan
|Fort Edward
|$98,000
|7/02
|Norman Perry
|Amy Hill
|101/2 Liberty Place, Hudson Falls
|$36,000
|7/03
|Raymond Sand
|Robert Walke
|224-225 Broadway, Fort Edward
|$170,000
|7/03
|Shpetim Zunce
|Jean Zigrosser
|Notch Hill Road, Putnam
|$223,000
|7/03
|Todd Barrell
|ADI Rocky Land Holding
|Fort Ann
|$14,000
|7/05
|Christopher Case
|Ronald Dessant
|Argyle
|$196,611
|7/05
|Henry Santorelli
|Henry Santorelli
|Park Avenue, Fort Edward
|$160,000
|7/05
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.