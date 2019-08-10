Washington County deeds July 29 to Aug. 2
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|William Farrell
|Neil Dickson
|Route 59, Cambridge
|$315,000
|7/29
|Stephen Currier
|Edward Mullen
|LaClaire Street, Hudson Falls
|$240,000
|7/29
|John Harris
|Andrew Williamson
|Williamson Brayton Farms, Argyle/Greenwich
|$20,000
|7/29
|Maynard Columbe
|47 Spring Street Land Trust
|Spring Street, White Creek
|$89,900
|7/29
|Thomas Mann
|James Dill
|Nicholson Toad, At. Ann
|$150,000
|7/29
|Charles Dermody
|Robert Davis
|100 County Route 10, Whitehall
|$270,000
|7/29
|Sean Downey
|Michael Manning
|Peterson Road, Putnam Station
|$42,000
|7/29
|Donald Durkee
|William Durkee
|4-parcels, Hartford
|$250,000
|7/29
|Michael Baker
|William Dumont
|East Starbuck Lane, Fort Ann
|$25,000
|7/30
|Federal National Mortgage
|Marsha Sage
|Hartford
|$168,713
|7/30
|Jeffrey Anderson
|Bethel Peniel Presbyterian Church
|114 Route 22A, Granville
|$35,000
|7/30
|Alissa Tucker
|Thomas Mann
|15 + acres, Kingsbury
|$185,000
|7/30
|Barbara Ann Delfa
|Sheri Brown
|6.18-acre parcel, Poultney Road, Granville
|$200,870
|7/30
|NBC Development Co,.
|Demian Tallon
|Mechanic Street, Hudson Falls
|$115,000
|7/31
|Kerry LaMarche
|Donald Krystowiak
|Putnam
|$125,000
|7/31
|Adirondack Bank
|Catherine Burkly as referee
|Broadway, Fort Edward
|$410,000
|7/31
|Anne Marie Sheehan
|David Proulx
|Goose Island Road, Hebron
|$450,000
|7/31
|Frances LeRoy
|Debbie Sanders
|Whitehall
|$10,000
|7/31
|Elizabeth Seme
|Patrick Maurice Tessier
|Echo Bay, Fort Ann
|$30,132
|7/31
|Kyle Sweet
|John Robert Desare
|Route 4, Kingsbury
|$193,914
|7/31
|Michael Kirk
|James Johnston
|80 Elm St., Hudson Falls
|$224,500
|7/31
|Friedrich Strassburg
|Rusty Monahan
|870 County Route 41, Kingsbury
|$300,000
|8/1
|Michael Weeden
|Gerald Holzman
|Avenue A, White Creek
|$219,000
|8/1
|Stephanie McKeighan
|Jacqueline McKeighan
|Main Street, Salem
|$90,100
|8/1
|Diane Currie
|Randy St. Denny
|15 Mercurio Way, Granville
|$200,000
|8/1
|Stacy Dudley
|Robert Tougar
|Fort Edward
|$122,500
|8/1
|Sherry Rozell
|Heritage Family Federal Credit union
|Hamptom
|$65,000
|8/1
|Julie Hogan
|Go America
|156 Butter Road, Granville
|$58,300
|8/1
|Samuel Gibbs
|Franklin Cooper
|White Creek
|$67,000
