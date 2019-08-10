{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds July 29 to Aug. 2

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
William Farrell Neil Dickson Route 59, Cambridge $315,000 7/29
Stephen Currier Edward Mullen LaClaire Street, Hudson Falls $240,000 7/29
John Harris Andrew Williamson Williamson Brayton Farms, Argyle/Greenwich $20,000 7/29
Maynard Columbe 47 Spring Street Land Trust Spring Street, White Creek $89,900 7/29
Thomas Mann James Dill Nicholson Toad, At. Ann $150,000 7/29
Charles Dermody Robert Davis 100 County Route 10, Whitehall $270,000 7/29
Sean Downey Michael Manning Peterson Road, Putnam Station $42,000 7/29
Donald Durkee William Durkee 4-parcels, Hartford $250,000 7/29
Michael Baker William Dumont East Starbuck Lane, Fort Ann $25,000 7/30
Federal National Mortgage Marsha Sage Hartford $168,713 7/30
Jeffrey Anderson Bethel Peniel Presbyterian Church 114 Route 22A, Granville $35,000 7/30
Alissa Tucker Thomas Mann 15 + acres, Kingsbury $185,000 7/30
Barbara Ann Delfa Sheri Brown 6.18-acre parcel, Poultney Road, Granville $200,870 7/30
NBC Development Co,. Demian Tallon Mechanic Street, Hudson Falls $115,000 7/31
Kerry LaMarche Donald Krystowiak Putnam $125,000 7/31
Adirondack Bank Catherine Burkly as referee Broadway, Fort Edward $410,000 7/31
Anne Marie Sheehan David Proulx Goose Island Road, Hebron $450,000 7/31
Frances LeRoy Debbie Sanders Whitehall $10,000 7/31
Elizabeth Seme Patrick Maurice Tessier Echo Bay, Fort Ann $30,132 7/31
Kyle Sweet John Robert Desare Route 4, Kingsbury $193,914 7/31
Michael Kirk James Johnston 80 Elm St., Hudson Falls $224,500 7/31
Friedrich Strassburg Rusty Monahan 870 County Route 41, Kingsbury $300,000 8/1
Michael Weeden Gerald Holzman Avenue A, White Creek $219,000 8/1
Stephanie McKeighan Jacqueline McKeighan Main Street, Salem $90,100 8/1
Diane Currie Randy St. Denny 15 Mercurio Way, Granville $200,000 8/1
Stacy Dudley Robert Tougar Fort Edward $122,500 8/1
Sherry Rozell Heritage Family Federal Credit union Hamptom $65,000 8/1
Julie Hogan Go America 156 Butter Road, Granville $58,300 8/1
Samuel Gibbs Franklin Cooper White Creek $67,000

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

