Washington County deeds Aug. 20 to Aug. 24

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Teri McNall Paul Donaldson Hartford $219,000 8/20
Brad Benjamin Richard Gould 39 Dick Hyatt Lane, Whitehall $10,000 8/20
Bruce Kinnin Frances Kernan White Lane, Argyle $335,000 8/20
Leland Smith Farm Credit East Putnam $40,000 8/20
Aimee Greer Adelia Ockerbloom Trust 218 Putnam Mountain Way, Fort Ann $260,000 8/21
Katherine Ouderkirk Brian Manning Clay Hill Road, Fort Ann $27,000 8/21
Dane Morton Greg Ouderkirk Clay Hill Road, Fort Ann $511,000 8/21
Nicola Vona Thomas Montenegro Hebron $18,000 8/21
William Rice Franklin Woods Investments River Road, White Creek $49,900 8/21
Robert Williams Terry Sprague Easton $50,000 8/22
Timothy Bulger as referee TD Bank 3233 Route 30, Salem $58, 670 8/23
David McKittrick Roy Hamilton Dresden $25,000 8/22
Bank of NY John Arpee as referee 8 Oak St., Hudson Falls $167,255 8/22
James Donohue Dennis Donohue Center Street, Fort Edward $102,857 8/22
chary Tate Hitt Wells Fargo Bank Hall's Pond Road, Hebron $20,750 8/22
Bemjamin Clark Donald Sharrow Kingsbury $32,500 8/23
Mecleta Murray Sandra Rourke 13 Putnam Ave., Fort Edward $132,000 8/23
Jeffrey Blair Nancy Ruff Mud Street, Kingsbury $12,000 8/23

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

