Washington County deeds Aug. 20 to Aug. 24
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Teri McNall
|Paul Donaldson
|Hartford
|$219,000
|8/20
|Brad Benjamin
|Richard Gould
|39 Dick Hyatt Lane, Whitehall
|$10,000
|8/20
|Bruce Kinnin
|Frances Kernan
|White Lane, Argyle
|$335,000
|8/20
|Leland Smith
|Farm Credit East
|Putnam
|$40,000
|8/20
|Aimee Greer
|Adelia Ockerbloom Trust
|218 Putnam Mountain Way, Fort Ann
|$260,000
|8/21
|Katherine Ouderkirk
|Brian Manning
|Clay Hill Road, Fort Ann
|$27,000
|8/21
|Dane Morton
|Greg Ouderkirk
|Clay Hill Road, Fort Ann
|$511,000
|8/21
|Nicola Vona
|Thomas Montenegro
|Hebron
|$18,000
|8/21
|William Rice
|Franklin Woods Investments
|River Road, White Creek
|$49,900
|8/21
|Robert Williams
|Terry Sprague
|Easton
|$50,000
|8/22
|Timothy Bulger as referee
|TD Bank
|3233 Route 30, Salem
|$58, 670
|8/23
|David McKittrick
|Roy Hamilton
|Dresden
|$25,000
|8/22
|Bank of NY
|John Arpee as referee
|8 Oak St., Hudson Falls
|$167,255
|8/22
|James Donohue
|Dennis Donohue
|Center Street, Fort Edward
|$102,857
|8/22
|chary Tate Hitt
|Wells Fargo Bank
|Hall's Pond Road, Hebron
|$20,750
|8/22
|Bemjamin Clark
|Donald Sharrow
|Kingsbury
|$32,500
|8/23
|Mecleta Murray
|Sandra Rourke
|13 Putnam Ave., Fort Edward
|$132,000
|8/23
|Jeffrey Blair
|Nancy Ruff
|Mud Street, Kingsbury
|$12,000
|8/23
