Washington County deeds Aug. 5 to Aug. 9

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
William Aaron Casner Eric Heckman Hudson Falls $187,750 8/5
Wells Fargo Bank Jacob Vrendenburgh as referee 2708 Route 17, Granville $97,426 8/5
TD Bank Julie Marie Frances as referee 853 Brownell Road, Easton $198,760 8/5
Thomas Labrie Heath White Bayview Avenue, Dresden $463,000 8/5
David Manos Lamos Family Trust Argyle $140,000 8/5
Mary Moulton Donna Lou Bustin Wilson Street, Greenwich $198,000 8/5
Matthew Sargent Carrington Mortgage Lily Pond Road, Granville $94,000 8/5
US Bank Claudie Braymer as referee 2033 Route 22, Cambridge $169,753 8/5
Matthew Wilber Scott Gardiner Lake Cossayuna, Greenwich $164,000 8/6
Jeremiah Bach Bo Brummagyn Fort Ann $127,500 8/6
Alex Brooks Gerald Stockman Fort Ann $148,500 8/7
Tyler Hurd Lee Whitmore Argyle $265,000 8/7
Scott Tayler Jay Niles Granville $185,000 8/7
Justin Stevens Theresa Barns Coleman Avenue, Hudson Falls $126,500 8/7
Michael Barbur Clifton Fredette 41 Sheehan Road, Granville $87,000 8/7
Trust Co. Bank William Reynolds Route 29, Greenwich $125,000 8/7
LGLand Company David huges Dresden $95,000 8/7
Ryan Jameson Ronald Jameson Hebron $125,000 8/7
OESH LLC Robinson 22 Inc. Jackson $41,750 8/7
Lisa Proulx Kenneth Hatch Salem $166,000 8/7
Logan Boulger Renatta Bammert Route 17, Fort Ann $178,190 8/7
Guy Clark III Barbara Merriman Plains Road, Jackson $175,000 8/8
Russell Martelle David Thomas Granville $79,500 8/8
Richard Moore Clarence Ritchie Columbus Street, Granville $134,500 8/8
Amanda Smith Bryon Joseph Neron 152 W. Starbuck Lane, Hartford $179,000 8/8
Thomas Colby Michael Sherin Wilson Street, Greenwich $295,000 8/8
Andre Hegadorn Leah Mason Route 4, Whitehall $165,000 8/8
Ashley Beatty Melissa Engwer Maple Street, Whitehall $88,900 8/8
Lynne Liddel Robert McWhorter Argyle $165,000 8/9
LGMH LLC Joseph Hoell 427 Route 3, Putnam $174,900 8/9
Michael Gibbs John Porlier 44 Feeder St., Hudson Falls $120,000 8/9

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

