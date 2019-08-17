Washington County deeds Aug. 5 to Aug. 9
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|William Aaron Casner
|Eric Heckman
|Hudson Falls
|$187,750
|8/5
|Wells Fargo Bank
|Jacob Vrendenburgh as referee
|2708 Route 17, Granville
|$97,426
|8/5
|TD Bank
|Julie Marie Frances as referee
|853 Brownell Road, Easton
|$198,760
|8/5
|Thomas Labrie
|Heath White
|Bayview Avenue, Dresden
|$463,000
|8/5
|David Manos
|Lamos Family Trust
|Argyle
|$140,000
|8/5
|Mary Moulton
|Donna Lou Bustin
|Wilson Street, Greenwich
|$198,000
|8/5
|Matthew Sargent
|Carrington Mortgage
|Lily Pond Road, Granville
|$94,000
|8/5
|US Bank
|Claudie Braymer as referee
|2033 Route 22, Cambridge
|$169,753
|8/5
|Matthew Wilber
|Scott Gardiner
|Lake Cossayuna, Greenwich
|$164,000
|8/6
|Jeremiah Bach
|Bo Brummagyn
|Fort Ann
|$127,500
|8/6
|Alex Brooks
|Gerald Stockman
|Fort Ann
|$148,500
|8/7
|Tyler Hurd
|Lee Whitmore
|Argyle
|$265,000
|8/7
|Scott Tayler
|Jay Niles
|Granville
|$185,000
|8/7
|Justin Stevens
|Theresa Barns
|Coleman Avenue, Hudson Falls
|$126,500
|8/7
|Michael Barbur
|Clifton Fredette
|41 Sheehan Road, Granville
|$87,000
|8/7
|Trust Co. Bank
|William Reynolds
|Route 29, Greenwich
|$125,000
|8/7
|LGLand Company
|David huges
|Dresden
|$95,000
|8/7
|Ryan Jameson
|Ronald Jameson
|Hebron
|$125,000
|8/7
|OESH LLC
|Robinson 22 Inc.
|Jackson
|$41,750
|8/7
|Lisa Proulx
|Kenneth Hatch
|Salem
|$166,000
|8/7
|Logan Boulger
|Renatta Bammert
|Route 17, Fort Ann
|$178,190
|8/7
|Guy Clark III
|Barbara Merriman
|Plains Road, Jackson
|$175,000
|8/8
|Russell Martelle
|David Thomas
|Granville
|$79,500
|8/8
|Richard Moore
|Clarence Ritchie
|Columbus Street, Granville
|$134,500
|8/8
|Amanda Smith
|Bryon Joseph Neron
|152 W. Starbuck Lane, Hartford
|$179,000
|8/8
|Thomas Colby
|Michael Sherin
|Wilson Street, Greenwich
|$295,000
|8/8
|Andre Hegadorn
|Leah Mason
|Route 4, Whitehall
|$165,000
|8/8
|Ashley Beatty
|Melissa Engwer
|Maple Street, Whitehall
|$88,900
|8/8
|Lynne Liddel
|Robert McWhorter
|Argyle
|$165,000
|8/9
|LGMH LLC
|Joseph Hoell
|427 Route 3, Putnam
|$174,900
|8/9
|Michael Gibbs
|John Porlier
|44 Feeder St., Hudson Falls
|$120,000
|8/9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.