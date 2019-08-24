{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds, Aug. 12 - Aug. 16

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Federal National Mortgage Association Coleen Delcore, as referee 80 E. Main St., Cambridge $102,743.65 8/12
Nicholas Schwartz Joseph and Susan Murray 9 acres, Cambridge $191,000 8/12
Gary and Jill Corlew Christopher Fleming and Lori Kelly Route 22, Fort Ann $110,000 8/12
Lawrence Moses US Bank NA 1.25 acres, Fort Edward $15,000 8/12
Rebecca Crandall Mathew and Bianca Bates Jackson parcel $86,700 8/12
Stephen Moore Deborah and Frederick Pirie 6277 Dot Hill Way, Jackson $175,000 8/12
Devon Clark Ronald and April Jurnak Jr. 8.3 acres, Granville $93,000 8/12
Walter Smith Jr. US Bank NA Hartford parcel $21,500 8/12
William Becchina Anne Eaton Putnam parcel $289,000 8/12
Benjamin Cuthbert John Thomas Fisher 5 Old Fort St., Fort Edward $40,000 8/13
Jason and Cristie Carbona-Cole Deborah Bacon Ferry Street, Hudson Falls $134,000 8/13
Tara Miller Lanz Properties LLC 1 Williams St., Whitehall $125,000 8/13
Nicole Hernandez Lanz Properties LLC 11 Potter St., Whitehall $75,000 8/13
John Robert Burgart Vance Cohen 3 Davis St., Whitehall $30,000 8/13
Bradley Robert West Wells Fargo Bank 41 Morgans Lane, Comstock $30,500 8/13
Gary R. Didier Scott Russell Elm St., Granville $22,000 8/14
Robin Adams Edward Huether Lincoln Hill Road, White Creek $349,888 8/14
Wells Fargo Bank John M. McQuerrey, Esq., as referee 16 Notre Dame St., Hudson Falls $127,000 8/14
Wells Fargo Bank Michael W. Schafer, as referee 9 Moon St., Fort Edward $113,050.36 8/15
JPMorgan Chase Bank Gary Gutowski, Esq., as referee 41 Bellamy St., Whitehall $103,159.63 8/15
Peter Marine Carmen Aiken Morgan Drive, Kingsbury $187,000 8/15
2019 Castle LLC US Bank NA 3065 Route 4, Hudson Falls $32,600 8/15
Sherri Springer Paul Braymer Granville parcel $30,000 8/15
