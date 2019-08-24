Washington County deeds, Aug. 12 - Aug. 16
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Federal National Mortgage Association
|Coleen Delcore, as referee
|80 E. Main St., Cambridge
|$102,743.65
|8/12
|Nicholas Schwartz
|Joseph and Susan Murray
|9 acres, Cambridge
|$191,000
|8/12
|Gary and Jill Corlew
|Christopher Fleming and Lori Kelly
|Route 22, Fort Ann
|$110,000
|8/12
|Lawrence Moses
|US Bank NA
|1.25 acres, Fort Edward
|$15,000
|8/12
|Rebecca Crandall
|Mathew and Bianca Bates
|Jackson parcel
|$86,700
|8/12
|Stephen Moore
|Deborah and Frederick Pirie
|6277 Dot Hill Way, Jackson
|$175,000
|8/12
|Devon Clark
|Ronald and April Jurnak Jr.
|8.3 acres, Granville
|$93,000
|8/12
|Walter Smith Jr.
|US Bank NA
|Hartford parcel
|$21,500
|8/12
|William Becchina
|Anne Eaton
|Putnam parcel
|$289,000
|8/12
|Benjamin Cuthbert
|John Thomas Fisher
|5 Old Fort St., Fort Edward
|$40,000
|8/13
|Jason and Cristie Carbona-Cole
|Deborah Bacon
|Ferry Street, Hudson Falls
|$134,000
|8/13
|Tara Miller
|Lanz Properties LLC
|1 Williams St., Whitehall
|$125,000
|8/13
|Nicole Hernandez
|Lanz Properties LLC
|11 Potter St., Whitehall
|$75,000
|8/13
|John Robert Burgart
|Vance Cohen
|3 Davis St., Whitehall
|$30,000
|8/13
|Bradley Robert West
|Wells Fargo Bank
|41 Morgans Lane, Comstock
|$30,500
|8/13
|Gary R. Didier
|Scott Russell
|Elm St., Granville
|$22,000
|8/14
|Robin Adams
|Edward Huether
|Lincoln Hill Road, White Creek
|$349,888
|8/14
|Wells Fargo Bank
|John M. McQuerrey, Esq., as referee
|16 Notre Dame St., Hudson Falls
|$127,000
|8/14
|Wells Fargo Bank
|Michael W. Schafer, as referee
|9 Moon St., Fort Edward
|$113,050.36
|8/15
|JPMorgan Chase Bank
|Gary Gutowski, Esq., as referee
|41 Bellamy St., Whitehall
|$103,159.63
|8/15
|Peter Marine
|Carmen Aiken
|Morgan Drive, Kingsbury
|$187,000
|8/15
|2019 Castle LLC
|US Bank NA
|3065 Route 4, Hudson Falls
|$32,600
|8/15
|Sherri Springer
|Paul Braymer
|Granville parcel
|$30,000
|8/15
