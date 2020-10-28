Warren County trying to find a focus on tourism

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Tourism Committee has decided against hiring a consultant to research how other areas have expanded their tourism seasons.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild wanted to spend $3,500 to hire Smith Travel Report to research the issue.
“They’re not going to go into the hows and whys. They’re going to look at their data, which is basically occupancy data, and see who’s been able to expand their tourism season and present those regions to us,” he said.
Wild said the county spends money on advertising to attract tourists but has not analyzed what it is getting for its money.
Other supervisors questioned whether such a study was necessary.
“We’ve paid for studies in the past. I guess I wanted to know what you want to do with the results,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber.
The county has not always followed the recommendations from those past studies, she said.
“It’s always great to have information, but at the cost of the taxpayer. I’m not sure it’s a good investment at the moment,” she said.
Other county departments have had to make cuts but this would be an increase to the Tourism Department budget, she said.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, chairman of the Tourism Committee, said the tourism budget has already been cut by 14%. Other initiatives, perhaps, can be accomplished without a lot of cost, he said.
Tourism Director Joanne Conley said I Love New York is working on mobile visitor tracking. If people have a cell phone and they live in Brooklyn and travel to Lake George or Lake Placid, for example, that information is tracked.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond opposed studying how other communities have expanded their tourism economies.
“I think the money would be better spent on promoting some of our local destinations, especially with the colder weather coming,” he said.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore suggested the county contact I Love New York for research it may have on other communities.
Conley suggested that EDC Warren County could be a partner.
The committee did not proceed with Wild’s idea, but did vote on a $5,760 contract with STR for its reports on occupancy and room rate data.
The Tourism Committee also selected Ad Workshop to buy its advertising.
Conley said the county will spend about $1 million on advertising, including broadcast television, video, digital and social media.
Dickinson asked how effective the ads are.
Conley said she gets a detailed report after each tourist season about how the ads performed in various markets.
Merlino said the ads appear to have been effective. From 2015 to 2019, occupancy tax revenue has increased by $600,000 and sales tax revenue is up $6.5 million during that time.
Dickinson said he isn't sure how effective the advertising was. People flocked to Lake George from downstate this year because they could not go out of state, he said.
Seeking outside help
The committee recommended re-establishing two advisory committees for tourism and occupancy tax funding.
The economic recovery task force has been meeting since the start of the pandemic, exploring offshoots to hospitality and tourism. It is getting a little hard to manage, Conley said.
She would prefer the department focus on developing a strategic plan for tourism, she said.
“I would like to see a succinct group of people at the table that’s working on the same thing,” she said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan suggested bringing the groups into the fold of county advisory committees.
Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier agreed Conley should not have to be in charge of fielding inquiries from the task force.
“I just don’t think Joanne should have to be working with 30 people and feel like she has to be answering to all 30 people. She’s head of tourism,” she said.
Merlino said, a group of supervisors tried to bring in some outside people back in February but got voted down. He agreed it is probably time to reform the committees.
Wild said he was disappointed other supervisors seemed to diminish the value of the task force.
“This group has been working hard to try to make things happen. It sounds like this committee and a number of other supervisors want to go in a different direction,” he said.
County leaders do want outside help, Merlino said.
“We want their ideas, but we don’t want 30 different ideas coming out of one group. We have to manage it,” he said.
