Warren County trying to find a focus on tourism

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Tourism Committee has decided against hiring a consultant to research how other areas have expanded their tourism seasons.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild wanted to spend $3,500 to hire Smith Travel Report to research the issue.

“They’re not going to go into the hows and whys. They’re going to look at their data, which is basically occupancy data, and see who’s been able to expand their tourism season and present those regions to us,” he said.

Wild said the county spends money on advertising to attract tourists but has not analyzed what it is getting for its money.

Other supervisors questioned whether such a study was necessary.

“We’ve paid for studies in the past. I guess I wanted to know what you want to do with the results,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber.

The county has not always followed the recommendations from those past studies, she said.

“It’s always great to have information, but at the cost of the taxpayer. I’m not sure it’s a good investment at the moment,” she said.