Warren County tourism guide debuts

LAKE GEORGE — The Warren County Tourism Department has debuted its 2020 Travel Guide.

The magazine highlights experiences for guests and customers in this region.

It will help business owners offer their guests recommendations on the best activities the Lake George area has to offer. The guide includes information about amusement parks, hiking, fishing, boating, dining, arts and culture, history, four-season fun and other activities, according to a news release.

The guides will be delivered to any lodging property, restaurant, attraction or store that wants them. The Warren County Tourism Department will also mail thousands of guides to people interested in visiting the lake area.

Residents and business owners can pick up travel guides, stickers and other promotional materials at the Tourism Department. To request a delivery, send an email to events@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6366.

