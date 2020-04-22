Warren County LDC to offer emergency loans to small businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The Warren County Local Development Corp. has created a new loan program to help small businesses recover from economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LDC executive board approved the creation of the fund Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

LDC Chief Executive Officer Ed Bartholomew said $200,000 of the agency’s loan portfolio has been freed up for loans of up to $15,000 apiece at 4% interest. Larger loans could be considered if need is shown, Bartholomew explained.

“Our goal is to help these small businesses in this time of need,” Bartholomew said in a news release. “We would like to have this program move quickly.”

To be eligible: