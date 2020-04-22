Warren County LDC to offer emergency loans to small businesses
The Warren County Local Development Corp. has created a new loan program to help small businesses recover from economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LDC executive board approved the creation of the fund Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

LDC Chief Executive Officer Ed Bartholomew said $200,000 of the agency’s loan portfolio has been freed up for loans of up to $15,000 apiece at 4% interest. Larger loans could be considered if need is shown, Bartholomew explained.

“Our goal is to help these small businesses in this time of need,” Bartholomew said in a news release. “We would like to have this program move quickly.”

To be eligible:

  • Program loan funds may be used for working capital, payroll, rent, utilities, mortgage and monthly expenses.
  • Applicants must be sole proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed, LLC operating within Warren County and who has not received Payroll Protection Plan or other loans previously. 
  • Businesses must have 20 or fewer full/part time employees as well and there is no cost to apply. A closing fee of up to $125 may be required.
  • Businesses that receive funds would have four-year repayment terms, and would not have to make a first payment until 3 months after closing. A personal guarantee will be required.

For more information, contact the LDC at 518-761-6007 or ebartholomew@edcwc.org or log on to www.warrenldc.org/rapid_recovery.php.

