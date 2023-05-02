New York State certified lifeguard training is coming to Glens Falls High School after the success of the Warren County job fair held at the school in April.

The county's director of workforce development, Liza Ochsendorf, announced the training at the Warren County Economic Growth & Development Committee meeting on Friday.

"As a result of those fairs, there will now be lifeguard training hosted by New York State Parks and Rec at Glens Falls High School that all of our area can take advantage of," she said.

She also said the county is still offering incentives to high school teens who get a job as a result of the job fair.

"We've been meeting with the three districts to assess survey information and we're already planning for next year. We're really happy with how it went," Ochsendorf told the committee.

She went on to highlight the seasonal job fair scheduled for May 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army in Glens Falls.

Seasonal businesses in hospitality, tourism/recreation, construction and landscaping sectors who have more than five seasonal job openings are encouraged to register and exhibit at this seasonal fair. Registration for businesses is open until May 12. The first 20 eligible businesses to register will be invited to attend and there is no charge for businesses participate or for job seekers to attend.

“This seasonal fair will not only assist our tourism industry but also any construction or landscaping businesses that need more help this summer. Please register to attend if you’re hiring this summer!“ Ochsendorf said.

Ochsendorf also shared news of a joint job fair hosted by Greater Glens Falls Transit and Capital District Transportation Authority, or CDTA, on May 10 to recruit bus operators, mechanics and seasonal drivers.

"We are really encouraging school district bus drivers to come out for that," she said at the meeting.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GGFT those attending the open house will get to look at the trolleys, buses and facilities. Applicants can receive an on-the-spot interview. Qualified candidates, with a CDL license, can explore the current open positions along with additional information at www.gftransit.org