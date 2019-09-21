{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds Sept. 9 to Sept. 13

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Melissa Myles and Caitlin Myles Sheila and Matthew Sperling Horicon $615,000` 9/9
Elliott Heyman Chuck Rodgers in the 21st Century LLC Warrensburg $275,000 9/9
Lynn Davis and Randy Duell Kelly Butler and Glenn Butler 22 Laflure Lane, Chester $74,200 9/9
Lawrence and Christy Coe Douglas Hall Warrensburg $255,000 9/9
Richard Daniel MacElrath Colleen Boehmer and Timothy Sheehan 123 Sanford St., Glens Falls $161,900 9/9
Bradley Murphy Lawrence Gottsche 169 Rockwell Road, Queensbury $169,500 9/9
Jame and Elizabeth Barrett Sylvia Brown, Lori Durkin, Robert Brown and Gary Brown 2 Henry St., Warrensburg $164,800 9/9
David Wooding Jr. Yury Yefimenko 35 Cedarwood Drive, Queensbury $243,000 9/10
Daniel and Kristina Elia David DeAngelis Johnsburg $50,000 9/10
Yinghai Wang and Fangyu Lin Weizi Zhao 45 Hunter St., Glens Falls $143,000 9/10
Rosario Lopiccolo Heidi Niederhauser Warrensburg $110,000 9/10
Stephen and Lisabeth Dougherty Philip Cote Sr. 12 Hoyt Ave., Glens Falls $130,000 9/10
Brian John and Deborah Williams Jeffrey and Ellen Farley 9 Windy Hill Road, Glens Falls $303,000 9/10
Stephen Michael Metivier Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC 36 Hillcrest Ave., Queensbury $118,500 9/10
John and Cynthia Randall Scott Potter Queensbury $15,000 9/11
Claire Clauss and Jesus Arnanz Catherine Balton and Marilyn Pagliuco 4 Old Mill Lane, Queensbury $125,000 9/11
Collin and Michele Hunter Angela Butterworth 178 Pleasant View Drive, Lake Luzerne $231,900 9/12
Barbara Ann Smith Guy and Erin Miner 13 Dixon Court, Queensbury $232,500 9/12
Connor Irish and Stephenie Vlad Sarah Laustrup and James Franklin Barber 77 Flat Rock Road, Lake George $210,000 9/12
Jeffrey and Patrina Leland Magdalena Donovan 69 Cherry St., Glens Falls $129,000 9/12
Gary and Julieann Gisonda Barbara Scheppy Chester $185,000 9/12
Dennis and Estella Devoe Stuart Hammond 6373 Route 8, Horicon $43,000 9/12
Jason Allen Bell Kimberly and Brad Burgess Jr. 41 Zenas Drive, Queensbury $227,000 9/12
Rita and Sal Ghichlian Tony and Mary Martha Fazio Lake George $180,000 9/13
Michael and Christie Seiler Jeff and Ana Patricia Schwartz 5 Brookshire Trace, Queensbury $399,999 9/13
Domenick Andrew Pfau Kristin and Larry Brown Jr. 11 Jefferson St., Glens Falls $183,900 9/13

