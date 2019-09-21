Warren County deeds Sept. 9 to Sept. 13
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Melissa Myles and Caitlin Myles
|Sheila and Matthew Sperling
|Horicon
|$615,000`
|9/9
|Elliott Heyman
|Chuck Rodgers in the 21st Century LLC
|Warrensburg
|$275,000
|9/9
|Lynn Davis and Randy Duell
|Kelly Butler and Glenn Butler
|22 Laflure Lane, Chester
|$74,200
|9/9
|Lawrence and Christy Coe
|Douglas Hall
|Warrensburg
|$255,000
|9/9
|Richard Daniel MacElrath
|Colleen Boehmer and Timothy Sheehan
|123 Sanford St., Glens Falls
|$161,900
|9/9
|Bradley Murphy
|Lawrence Gottsche
|169 Rockwell Road, Queensbury
|$169,500
|9/9
|Jame and Elizabeth Barrett
|Sylvia Brown, Lori Durkin, Robert Brown and Gary Brown
|2 Henry St., Warrensburg
|$164,800
|9/9
|David Wooding Jr.
|Yury Yefimenko
|35 Cedarwood Drive, Queensbury
|$243,000
|9/10
|Daniel and Kristina Elia
|David DeAngelis
|Johnsburg
|$50,000
|9/10
|Yinghai Wang and Fangyu Lin
|Weizi Zhao
|45 Hunter St., Glens Falls
|$143,000
|9/10
|Rosario Lopiccolo
|Heidi Niederhauser
|Warrensburg
|$110,000
|9/10
|Stephen and Lisabeth Dougherty
|Philip Cote Sr.
|12 Hoyt Ave., Glens Falls
|$130,000
|9/10
|Brian John and Deborah Williams
|Jeffrey and Ellen Farley
|9 Windy Hill Road, Glens Falls
|$303,000
|9/10
|Stephen Michael Metivier
|Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
|36 Hillcrest Ave., Queensbury
|$118,500
|9/10
|John and Cynthia Randall
|Scott Potter
|Queensbury
|$15,000
|9/11
|Claire Clauss and Jesus Arnanz
|Catherine Balton and Marilyn Pagliuco
|4 Old Mill Lane, Queensbury
|$125,000
|9/11
|Collin and Michele Hunter
|Angela Butterworth
|178 Pleasant View Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$231,900
|9/12
|Barbara Ann Smith
|Guy and Erin Miner
|13 Dixon Court, Queensbury
|$232,500
|9/12
|Connor Irish and Stephenie Vlad
|Sarah Laustrup and James Franklin Barber
|77 Flat Rock Road, Lake George
|$210,000
|9/12
|Jeffrey and Patrina Leland
|Magdalena Donovan
|69 Cherry St., Glens Falls
|$129,000
|9/12
|Gary and Julieann Gisonda
|Barbara Scheppy
|Chester
|$185,000
|9/12
|Dennis and Estella Devoe
|Stuart Hammond
|6373 Route 8, Horicon
|$43,000
|9/12
|Jason Allen Bell
|Kimberly and Brad Burgess Jr.
|41 Zenas Drive, Queensbury
|$227,000
|9/12
|Rita and Sal Ghichlian
|Tony and Mary Martha Fazio
|Lake George
|$180,000
|9/13
|Michael and Christie Seiler
|Jeff and Ana Patricia Schwartz
|5 Brookshire Trace, Queensbury
|$399,999
|9/13
|Domenick Andrew Pfau
|Kristin and Larry Brown Jr.
|11 Jefferson St., Glens Falls
|$183,900
|9/13
