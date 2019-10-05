{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds Sept. 23 to Sept. 27

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Megan Graham Matthew Grant 13 Flandreaux Ave., Glens Falls $155,000 9/23
Cheryl Meyers Norman Hunt 10 Dorlon Drive, Queensbury $210,120 9/23
Douglas and Sheryn Liva Jack Schloss 1101 Friends Lake Road, Chester $26,000 9/23
Kevin and Joanne Monroe Joseph Sherman, Carol Palmateer and Faith McGinnis 109 Hudson St., Warrensburg $18,500 9/23
Virgil and Tonia Scheerer Joann and Michael Scheerer 6 South Ave., Warrensburg $52,500 9/23
Jason and Melanie Pine Frank and Helen Carcio Ellsworth Road, Lake George $166,000 9/23
Eugene Flynn and Jo Ellington Richard Lasselle and Karen Kettlewell Thurman $110,000 9/24
Foothills Builders LLC John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC 40 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $25,000 9/24
John and Christine Schroeder Foothills Builders LLC 40 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $383,825 9/24
Alicia Menendez King Mary Gray 6 Treasures Place, Queensbury $210,000 9/24
Luanne and David Ward Sr. Richard Hicinbothem Thurman $228,900 9/24
Dawn and Andrew Pliscofsky Carol Brownell 33 McDonald St., Glens Falls $162,000 9/24
John Montana Karen Miller 104 Cooper St., Lake George $329,000 9/25
Michael and Kate Curry Brian and Judith KImble Horicon $99,000 9/25
Eric LaPan and Jennifer Bardin-LaPan Thomas Mazza and Cameron Mazza 1317 Ridge Road, Queensbury $385,000 9/25
Kenneth and Brianna Boss Ryan Baum Lake Luzerne $272,000 9/26
Edward and Jeanne Dollar Karen Schmieder 768 East Shore Drive, Horicon $680,000 9/26
Matthew and Lisette Young Thomas Quaresima 23 Heinrick Circle, Queensbury $205,000 9/26
Darrin and Cynthia Kim Sloan Jeffrey and Suzanne Granowski 18 Triphammer Road, Queensbury $312,475 9/26
14B Evergreen LLC Guy Murtha Warrensburg $147,500 9/26
Devon Hutchinson Kelly Harris 219 Pickle Hill Road, Queensbury $160,000 9/26
Susan Sullivan and John Mowat Karl Brenneisen 12 Sullivan Road, Queensbury $200,000 9/26
Cindy Roberts Thomas Cavanaugh 2219 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg $45,000 9/26
Michael Paul Hicklin and Megan Louis Ann Hilts Paul Mistarka Lake George $416,500 9/27
David and Melissa Colon David Doster 8 Sheraton Lane, Queensbury $335,000 9/27
Tylor Dutcher and Madeline Ciejko Kyle Moffitt 28 Peggy Ann Road, Queensbury $184,000 9/27
Christian and Amanda Mohr Robert Kenneth Clarke 29 Terrace Road, Queensbury $400,000 9/27
John and Kathryn Kocienda Anthony and Diane Colozzi 0 Overbrook Road, Hague $45,500 9/27
Ash Real Estate Holdings LLC Jessie Lee Anne Evans and Cynthia Evans 3728 Main St., Warrensburg $110,000 9/27

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments