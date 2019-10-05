Warren County deeds Sept. 23 to Sept. 27
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Megan Graham
|Matthew Grant
|13 Flandreaux Ave., Glens Falls
|$155,000
|9/23
|Cheryl Meyers
|Norman Hunt
|10 Dorlon Drive, Queensbury
|$210,120
|9/23
|Douglas and Sheryn Liva
|Jack Schloss
|1101 Friends Lake Road, Chester
|$26,000
|9/23
|Kevin and Joanne Monroe
|Joseph Sherman, Carol Palmateer and Faith McGinnis
|109 Hudson St., Warrensburg
|$18,500
|9/23
|Virgil and Tonia Scheerer
|Joann and Michael Scheerer
|6 South Ave., Warrensburg
|$52,500
|9/23
|Jason and Melanie Pine
|Frank and Helen Carcio
|Ellsworth Road, Lake George
|$166,000
|9/23
|Eugene Flynn and Jo Ellington
|Richard Lasselle and Karen Kettlewell
|Thurman
|$110,000
|9/24
|Foothills Builders LLC
|John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC
|40 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$25,000
|9/24
|John and Christine Schroeder
|Foothills Builders LLC
|40 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$383,825
|9/24
|Alicia Menendez King
|Mary Gray
|6 Treasures Place, Queensbury
|$210,000
|9/24
|Luanne and David Ward Sr.
|Richard Hicinbothem
|Thurman
|$228,900
|9/24
|Dawn and Andrew Pliscofsky
|Carol Brownell
|33 McDonald St., Glens Falls
|$162,000
|9/24
|John Montana
|Karen Miller
|104 Cooper St., Lake George
|$329,000
|9/25
|Michael and Kate Curry
|Brian and Judith KImble
|Horicon
|$99,000
|9/25
|Eric LaPan and Jennifer Bardin-LaPan
|Thomas Mazza and Cameron Mazza
|1317 Ridge Road, Queensbury
|$385,000
|9/25
|Kenneth and Brianna Boss
|Ryan Baum
|Lake Luzerne
|$272,000
|9/26
|Edward and Jeanne Dollar
|Karen Schmieder
|768 East Shore Drive, Horicon
|$680,000
|9/26
|Matthew and Lisette Young
|Thomas Quaresima
|23 Heinrick Circle, Queensbury
|$205,000
|9/26
|Darrin and Cynthia Kim Sloan
|Jeffrey and Suzanne Granowski
|18 Triphammer Road, Queensbury
|$312,475
|9/26
|14B Evergreen LLC
|Guy Murtha
|Warrensburg
|$147,500
|9/26
|Devon Hutchinson
|Kelly Harris
|219 Pickle Hill Road, Queensbury
|$160,000
|9/26
|Susan Sullivan and John Mowat
|Karl Brenneisen
|12 Sullivan Road, Queensbury
|$200,000
|9/26
|Cindy Roberts
|Thomas Cavanaugh
|2219 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg
|$45,000
|9/26
|Michael Paul Hicklin and Megan Louis Ann Hilts
|Paul Mistarka
|Lake George
|$416,500
|9/27
|David and Melissa Colon
|David Doster
|8 Sheraton Lane, Queensbury
|$335,000
|9/27
|Tylor Dutcher and Madeline Ciejko
|Kyle Moffitt
|28 Peggy Ann Road, Queensbury
|$184,000
|9/27
|Christian and Amanda Mohr
|Robert Kenneth Clarke
|29 Terrace Road, Queensbury
|$400,000
|9/27
|John and Kathryn Kocienda
|Anthony and Diane Colozzi
|0 Overbrook Road, Hague
|$45,500
|9/27
|Ash Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Jessie Lee Anne Evans and Cynthia Evans
|3728 Main St., Warrensburg
|$110,000
|9/27
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.