Warren County deeds Sept. 16 to Sept. 20

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Mark and Christina Grimaldi Linda Wright and Norman Phelps 21 Shaw St., Lake George $231,500 9/16
Journey Kerchner-Pirrone Richard and Lucille Nicholas 31 McCormack Drive, Queensbury $255,000 9/16
BPG Park LLC Berness Bolton Horicon $800,500 9/16
Mark Malkin and Laura Daigle Marilyn Sonnie 58 Buckskin Valley Drive, Johnsburg $337,500 9/16
Anthony and Alison Strouse Nicole Krause 36 Arbutus Drive, Queensbury $194,500 9/17
Tranquility 1 LLC BBS Mitelman Family Trust 27 North Road, Queensbury $847,500 9/17
Justin Prescott Adam Roberts and Heather Oliver 1861 Call St., Lake Luzerne $189,000 9/17
Heidi Baker James Coughlin 3 Theresa James St., Warrensburg $10,000 9/17
Eric Cottrell Richard and Cynthia Smith 112 Rockhurst Road, Queensbury $1,270,000 9/18
Kimberly and Brad Burgess Jr. Christian and Sarah Liebelt Johnsburg $310,000 9/18
Peter and Grace Saville Gohar Zahregian Lake George $152,500 9/18
Penny Dufour and Alana Vanhorn Clayton Jones 6 Big Cross St., Glens Falls $110,000 9/18
Gary Dewitt Brown and Victoria Fruda Brown Marcello and Rosemary Mastropietro 217 Flat Rock Road, Lake George $417,000 9/18
Darrell Stokes Jr. and Thomas Wyman Alan and Heather Mallanda 119 Pleasant View Drive, Lake Luzerne $406,850 9/18
Douglas and Marianne Razzo David Foster 24 Sunny West Lane, Lake George $335,000 9/19
Kenneth and Deborah Every Cody and Megan Emery 15 Allison Drive, Lake Luzerne $180,000 9/19
Clifford Pace and Lynnette Bourdon Jarrod Barton 44 E. Beacon St., Glens Falls $157,900 9/19
Sarah and Edwin Hussa III William Lueth and Suzanne Martin 9 Chelsea Place, Queensbury $335,000 9/19
Daniel Brill and Lauren Meixner Thomas McNamara Queensbury $195,000 9/19
Jeffrey Allen and Della Ann Cherchia Michael Trottier and Karen Staniewski 52 Smith Mountain Road, Lake Luzerne $435,000 9/19
Jeffrey Bruno and Marilena Sharpell Mark and Julie Prendeville 80 Dixon Hill Road, Lake George $240,000 9/19
CPR Properties LLC Kellie Kieley and Robert Patnaude Lake George $93,750 9/20
John Paul and Aimee Sherene Woodhouse Sandra Stickney 0 Pickle Hill Road, Queensbury $49,000 9/20
Carol and David Leroy Taylor Thomas Thornquist 22 Sunset Ave., Queensbury $174,000 9/20
William and Karen Kneisel Alan and Heather Mallanda Lake Luzerne $21,500 9/20

