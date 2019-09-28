Warren County deeds Sept. 16 to Sept. 20
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Mark and Christina Grimaldi
|Linda Wright and Norman Phelps
|21 Shaw St., Lake George
|$231,500
|9/16
|Journey Kerchner-Pirrone
|Richard and Lucille Nicholas
|31 McCormack Drive, Queensbury
|$255,000
|9/16
|BPG Park LLC
|Berness Bolton
|Horicon
|$800,500
|9/16
|Mark Malkin and Laura Daigle
|Marilyn Sonnie
|58 Buckskin Valley Drive, Johnsburg
|$337,500
|9/16
|Anthony and Alison Strouse
|Nicole Krause
|36 Arbutus Drive, Queensbury
|$194,500
|9/17
|Tranquility 1 LLC
|BBS Mitelman Family Trust
|27 North Road, Queensbury
|$847,500
|9/17
|Justin Prescott
|Adam Roberts and Heather Oliver
|1861 Call St., Lake Luzerne
|$189,000
|9/17
|Heidi Baker
|James Coughlin
|3 Theresa James St., Warrensburg
|$10,000
|9/17
|Eric Cottrell
|Richard and Cynthia Smith
|112 Rockhurst Road, Queensbury
|$1,270,000
|9/18
|Kimberly and Brad Burgess Jr.
|Christian and Sarah Liebelt
|Johnsburg
|$310,000
|9/18
|Peter and Grace Saville
|Gohar Zahregian
|Lake George
|$152,500
|9/18
|Penny Dufour and Alana Vanhorn
|Clayton Jones
|6 Big Cross St., Glens Falls
|$110,000
|9/18
|Gary Dewitt Brown and Victoria Fruda Brown
|Marcello and Rosemary Mastropietro
|217 Flat Rock Road, Lake George
|$417,000
|9/18
|Darrell Stokes Jr. and Thomas Wyman
|Alan and Heather Mallanda
|119 Pleasant View Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$406,850
|9/18
|Douglas and Marianne Razzo
|David Foster
|24 Sunny West Lane, Lake George
|$335,000
|9/19
|Kenneth and Deborah Every
|Cody and Megan Emery
|15 Allison Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$180,000
|9/19
|Clifford Pace and Lynnette Bourdon
|Jarrod Barton
|44 E. Beacon St., Glens Falls
|$157,900
|9/19
|Sarah and Edwin Hussa III
|William Lueth and Suzanne Martin
|9 Chelsea Place, Queensbury
|$335,000
|9/19
|Daniel Brill and Lauren Meixner
|Thomas McNamara
|Queensbury
|$195,000
|9/19
|Jeffrey Allen and Della Ann Cherchia
|Michael Trottier and Karen Staniewski
|52 Smith Mountain Road, Lake Luzerne
|$435,000
|9/19
|Jeffrey Bruno and Marilena Sharpell
|Mark and Julie Prendeville
|80 Dixon Hill Road, Lake George
|$240,000
|9/19
|CPR Properties LLC
|Kellie Kieley and Robert Patnaude
|Lake George
|$93,750
|9/20
|John Paul and Aimee Sherene Woodhouse
|Sandra Stickney
|0 Pickle Hill Road, Queensbury
|$49,000
|9/20
|Carol and David Leroy Taylor
|Thomas Thornquist
|22 Sunset Ave., Queensbury
|$174,000
|9/20
|William and Karen Kneisel
|Alan and Heather Mallanda
|Lake Luzerne
|$21,500
|9/20
