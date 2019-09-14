Warren County deeds Sept. 3 to Sept. 6
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Carl and Audrey Halvorsen
|Robert and Judith Reno
|Horicon
|$239,000
|9/3
|Edith Layman
|Melinda Manwiller, Marvin Manwiller and Linda Manwiller
|237 Fifth St., Queensbury
|$130,000
|9/3
|Michelle Law
|Kristy Root
|21 Kiley Lane, Queensbury
|$230,000
|9/3
|Jason and Daniella Shambach
|Arthur and Sandra Dorrmann
|228 Konci Terrace, Lake George
|$297,000
|9/3
|John and Karen Lamela
|Patrick Goodman
|9 Wade St., Johnsburg
|$212,000
|9/3
|Hillary Utley
|Robert Minder and Jack Minder
|24 Fairview Ave., Johnsburg
|$135,665
|9/3
|Douglas and Harriett Gleason
|Jeffrey Schaffer, Patricia Schaffer and Mary Jean Mezzina
|Lake Luzerne
|$145,500
|9/4
|Julieanna and Avi Kevin Seth Goldstein
|Denise Dowell
|69 Hunter St., Glens Falls
|$155,670
|9/4
|Leslie Ciauro
|Jeffrey and Sharon Johnson
|18 Lagoon Manor Drive, Bolton
|$615,000
|9/4
|Christopher Pete and Karina Kuramoto-Pete
|Robert Keating
|Hague
|$162,500
|9/4
|Main Possibilities LLC
|Felicia Pirrone
|93 Main St., Queensbury
|$150,000
|9/4
|Garrett Phelps and Meredith Aitchison-Phelps
|Rebecca Conerty Cooper and Sarah Conerty Jordon
|210 North Bolton Road, Bolton
|$325,000
|9/4
|Haydn Marler
|David Fearis
|21 Woodard St., Glens Falls
|$119,000
|9/4
|Ilene and Sidney Stein III
|Brad Rosenstein
|Bolton
|$720,000
|9/5
|Craig Emlaw
|Chad and Katherine Lewis
|Johnsburg
|$135,150
|9/5
|Peter and Jennifer Girard
|Theresa and Daniel Girard Sr.
|165 Maple St., Glens Falls
|$275,000
|9/5
|Wayne Smith
|Brendan Pulica
|521 New Vermont Road, Bolton
|$7,000
|9/5
|Michael and Melsisa Mosher
|Gerald Henry
|91 John St., Queensbury
|$164,500
|9/6
|Jonathan Kaplan
|Michael and Amy Russell
|7 Cottage Hill Road, Queensbury
|$235,000
|9/6
|Ryan Steinbach
|Justin and Molly Myers
|19 Margaret Drive, Queensbury
|$154,500
|9/6
|Frederick Lisk
|William and Mary Wilcox
|153 Mud St., Thurman
|$90,000
|9/6
|Duane and Mary Rabideau
|George and Sharon Castle
|Lake Luzerne
|$187,000
|9/6
|Emily Hilko
|Donna Flanagan
|97 Jenni Jill Drive, Warrensburg
|$262,500
|9/6
|Alex and Michelle Wilcox
|Thomas and Ellen Dubois
|Queensbury
|$40,000
|9/6
|Francis Alfano
|Salvatore and Iola Demartino
|71 Sabbath Day Point Road, Hague
|$450,000
|9/6
|Drew Kiehn Spitzer and Nicole Christina Spitzer
|Vincent and Claudia Spitzer
|8 Rose Point Lane, Lake George
|$950,000
|9/6
