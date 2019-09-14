{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds Sept. 3 to Sept. 6

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Carl and Audrey Halvorsen Robert and Judith Reno Horicon $239,000 9/3
Edith Layman Melinda Manwiller, Marvin Manwiller and Linda Manwiller 237 Fifth St., Queensbury $130,000 9/3
Michelle Law Kristy Root 21 Kiley Lane, Queensbury $230,000 9/3
Jason and Daniella Shambach Arthur and Sandra Dorrmann 228 Konci Terrace, Lake George $297,000 9/3
John and Karen Lamela Patrick Goodman 9 Wade St., Johnsburg $212,000 9/3
Hillary Utley Robert Minder and Jack Minder 24 Fairview Ave., Johnsburg $135,665 9/3
Douglas and Harriett Gleason Jeffrey Schaffer, Patricia Schaffer and Mary Jean Mezzina Lake Luzerne $145,500 9/4
Julieanna and Avi Kevin Seth Goldstein Denise Dowell 69 Hunter St., Glens Falls $155,670 9/4
Leslie Ciauro Jeffrey and Sharon Johnson 18 Lagoon Manor Drive, Bolton $615,000 9/4
Christopher Pete and Karina Kuramoto-Pete Robert Keating Hague $162,500 9/4
Main Possibilities LLC Felicia Pirrone 93 Main St., Queensbury $150,000 9/4
Garrett Phelps and Meredith Aitchison-Phelps Rebecca Conerty Cooper and Sarah Conerty Jordon 210 North Bolton Road, Bolton $325,000 9/4
Haydn Marler David Fearis 21 Woodard St., Glens Falls $119,000 9/4
Ilene and Sidney Stein III Brad Rosenstein Bolton $720,000 9/5
Craig Emlaw Chad and Katherine Lewis Johnsburg $135,150 9/5
Peter and Jennifer Girard Theresa and Daniel Girard Sr. 165 Maple St., Glens Falls $275,000 9/5
Wayne Smith Brendan Pulica 521 New Vermont Road, Bolton $7,000 9/5
Michael and Melsisa Mosher Gerald Henry 91 John St., Queensbury $164,500 9/6
Jonathan Kaplan Michael and Amy Russell 7 Cottage Hill Road, Queensbury $235,000 9/6
Ryan Steinbach Justin and Molly Myers 19 Margaret Drive, Queensbury $154,500 9/6
Frederick Lisk William and Mary Wilcox 153 Mud St., Thurman $90,000 9/6
Duane and Mary Rabideau George and Sharon Castle Lake Luzerne $187,000 9/6
Emily Hilko Donna Flanagan 97 Jenni Jill Drive, Warrensburg $262,500 9/6
Alex and Michelle Wilcox Thomas and Ellen Dubois Queensbury $40,000 9/6
Francis Alfano Salvatore and Iola Demartino 71 Sabbath Day Point Road, Hague $450,000 9/6
Drew Kiehn Spitzer and Nicole Christina Spitzer Vincent and Claudia Spitzer 8 Rose Point Lane, Lake George $950,000 9/6

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments