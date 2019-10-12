Warren County deeds Sept. 30 to Oct. 4
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Glenn Roth
|Steven and Kathleen Heisinger
|Johnsburg
|$32,000
|9/30
|Eric Meixner and Elizabeth Hess
|Alexis Coleman
|647 Truesdale Hill Road, Lake George
|$168,500
|9/30
|Michael Croce Jr.
|Charlann Hurley
|11 Queen Mary Drive, Queensbury
|$148,000
|10/1
|Keith and Marian Underwood
|Clear Brook LLC
|Queensbury
|$47,000
|10/1
|Brian Douglas Bagwell and Leanne McGivern
|John Paul Builders LLC
|Queensbury
|$399,086
|10/1
|David Nowak II
|Diana Gordon
|179 Sunnyside Road, Queensbury
|$161,000
|10/1
|Kerri Driscoll, Melissa Guldenzopf and John Walsh
|Linda Butler
|69 Main St., Johnsburg
|$174,000
|10/1
|Monsour Enterprises LLC
|Stefanos and Cathy Lou Lepeniotis
|Queensbury
|$77,500
|10/1
|Henry Chrzanowski
|Thomas Henderson
|188 Pitcher Road, Queensbury
|$99,000
|10/2
|John Peffer
|Randy Frasier
|River Road, Johnsburg
|$49,900
|10/2
|Paul and Anne Dayton
|Kristine Ring-Wilson and Catherine Wilson
|7036 State Route 9, Bldg. 1, Chester
|$182,000
|10/2
|Travis Plansker
|Mark and Shelley Morrissey
|20 Meadowbrook Road, Queensbury
|$176,000
|10/2
|Robert and Reburta Moffitt
|Loretta Lestrange and Hugh Porter
|57 Main St., Johnsburg
|$156,600
|10/2
|Debra Gross
|Philip Birmingham, Colleen Tarantino, Michael Birmingham and Jennifer Joyner
|Queensbury
|$179,000
|10/2
|Donato Guadagnoli and Cristina Ferro
|Nancy and Gregory Ferguson
|30 Helen St., Lake George
|$180,000
|10/2
|Andre Morell and Alexis Zesati-Morrell
|Matthew Ellsworth
|5 Stevens St., Glens Falls
|$183,000
|10/2
|Darlene Sharron
|Angela Ketonen and Laura Lane
|5 Dinu Drive, Warrensburg
|$159,000
|10/3
|Xue Yang Zou and Liping Chen
|Patrick Ryan Galvin
|43 Beekman Place, Queensbury
|$345,000
|10/3
|Adam Burrell
|Stacie Hopkins
|39 Lambert Drive, Queensbury
|$190,000
|10/3
|Ralph Low and Kyle Low
|McGarr Apartments LLC
|198 South St., Glens Falls
|$119,000
|10/3
|Ronnie and Angela Morehouse
|James Robohn Jr.
|41 Stephanie Lane, Queensbury
|$187,300
|10/3
|Jolie Navatka
|Leanne McGivern
|85 Old Mill Lane, Queensbury
|$170,000
|10/3
|Karen and Chester Oliver III
|Robert and Theresa Kennedy
|Bolton
|$380,000
|10/3
|Matthew Haley
|Derek and Mollie Basile
|5 Morgan Court, Lake George
|$305,000
|10/4
|Peaceful Black Mountain Lodge LLC
|Duncan MacDonald
|2999 State Route 8, Johnsburg
|$501,147
|10/4
|Jeffrey Alan and Patrina Leland
|Randall and Gladys Wright
|154 Ridge St., Glens Falls
|$112,000
|10/4
|John Stone
|Edwin and Sarah Hussa
|16 Cedar Court, Queensbury
|$251,000
|10/4
|Janet McMillen and William McMillan
|Ryan Doyle and Sarah Flower
|16 McCormack Drive, Queensbury
|$290,000
|10/4
|Fremar Properties LLC
|Judith Basso
|8960 Lakeshore Drive, Hague
|$500,000
|10/4
