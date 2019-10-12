{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds Sept. 30 to Oct. 4

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Glenn Roth Steven and Kathleen Heisinger Johnsburg $32,000 9/30
Eric Meixner and Elizabeth Hess Alexis Coleman 647 Truesdale Hill Road, Lake George $168,500 9/30
Michael Croce Jr. Charlann Hurley 11 Queen Mary Drive, Queensbury $148,000 10/1
Keith and Marian Underwood Clear Brook LLC Queensbury $47,000 10/1
Brian Douglas Bagwell and Leanne McGivern John Paul Builders LLC Queensbury $399,086 10/1
David Nowak II Diana Gordon 179 Sunnyside Road, Queensbury $161,000 10/1
Kerri Driscoll, Melissa Guldenzopf and John Walsh Linda Butler 69 Main St., Johnsburg $174,000 10/1
Monsour Enterprises LLC Stefanos and Cathy Lou Lepeniotis Queensbury $77,500 10/1
Henry Chrzanowski Thomas Henderson 188 Pitcher Road, Queensbury $99,000 10/2
John Peffer Randy Frasier River Road, Johnsburg $49,900 10/2
Paul and Anne Dayton Kristine Ring-Wilson and Catherine Wilson 7036 State Route 9, Bldg. 1, Chester $182,000 10/2
Travis Plansker Mark and Shelley Morrissey 20 Meadowbrook Road, Queensbury $176,000 10/2
Robert and Reburta Moffitt Loretta Lestrange and Hugh Porter 57 Main St., Johnsburg $156,600 10/2
Debra Gross Philip Birmingham, Colleen Tarantino, Michael Birmingham and Jennifer Joyner Queensbury $179,000 10/2
Donato Guadagnoli and Cristina Ferro Nancy and Gregory Ferguson 30 Helen St., Lake George $180,000 10/2
Andre Morell and Alexis Zesati-Morrell Matthew Ellsworth 5 Stevens St., Glens Falls $183,000 10/2
Darlene Sharron Angela Ketonen and Laura Lane 5 Dinu Drive, Warrensburg $159,000 10/3
Xue Yang Zou and Liping Chen Patrick Ryan Galvin 43 Beekman Place, Queensbury $345,000 10/3
Adam Burrell Stacie Hopkins 39 Lambert Drive, Queensbury $190,000 10/3
Ralph Low and Kyle Low McGarr Apartments LLC 198 South St., Glens Falls $119,000 10/3
Ronnie and Angela Morehouse James Robohn Jr. 41 Stephanie Lane, Queensbury $187,300 10/3
Jolie Navatka Leanne McGivern 85 Old Mill Lane, Queensbury $170,000 10/3
Karen and Chester Oliver III Robert and Theresa Kennedy Bolton $380,000 10/3
Matthew Haley Derek and Mollie Basile 5 Morgan Court, Lake George $305,000 10/4
Peaceful Black Mountain Lodge LLC Duncan MacDonald 2999 State Route 8, Johnsburg $501,147 10/4
Jeffrey Alan and Patrina Leland Randall and Gladys Wright 154 Ridge St., Glens Falls $112,000 10/4
John Stone Edwin and Sarah Hussa 16 Cedar Court, Queensbury $251,000 10/4
Janet McMillen and William McMillan Ryan Doyle and Sarah Flower 16 McCormack Drive, Queensbury $290,000 10/4
Fremar Properties LLC Judith Basso 8960 Lakeshore Drive, Hague $500,000 10/4

