Warren County deeds Oct. 7 to Oct. 11

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Douglas Parks Beulah White 724 Harrisburg Road, Stony Creek $76,000 10/7
Patrick and Sarah Mason Sarah Wolverton and Suzanne Ringer Queensbury $272,650 10/7
Robert and Donna Demar JD Michaels Holdings LLC Queensbury $372,340 10/7
Thomas and Lori Warner Patricia Linke 207 Gurney Lane, Queensbury $337,500 10/7
Michael Menter John and Sharon Nind Lake George $232,500 10/7
Paul Schmieder Roy Baker and Lee Baker 307 Stone Bridge Road, Chester $169,900 10/7
Kenneth Rekrut and Phyllis Evarts Rekrut Peter and Margaret Whalen Lake Luzerne $215,000 10/7
Suzanne and Douglas Bowen George Gohn 19 Overlook Drive, Queensbury $355,000 10/8
Catherine and William Keenan Sr. Frank and Nancy Countryman 47 Waverly Place, Queensbury $270,000 10/8
Andrew and Erin Brown Winslow Cottage LLC 29 Nuthatch Lane, Hague $675,000 10/8
Emeline McCarthy and Leslie Clement James Williams 15 Morton St., Glens Falls $85,600 10/8
Daniel and Laurie Galusha Theodore and Ellen Calefati Off Brook Drive, Lake George $67,000 10/9
William and Michelle Smith Robert and Bonnie Napoli 13 Chestnut Road, Queensbury $550,000 10/9
Yanxing and Hong Lin Kelda Moriarty 31 William St., Glens Falls $257,000 10/9
Kristina Santiago CIA Management LLC Queensbury $274,500 10/9
Steven and Patricia Santomenno Kelly and Christopher Sackett 807 Diamond Point Road, Lake George $112,500 10/9
Tina Roglieri Kurt Lawrence 0 Harris St., Queensbury $220,000 10/9
Andrew Braydon Alan and Kristen Crisler 11 Ferris Drive, Queensbury $235,000 10/9
Thomas Malone Joanne Wilson 36 Queen Mary Drive, Queensbury $128,000 10/9
Robert Howland Timothy and Sarah Goff Hague $553,600 10/9
Cindy Edgerly and Bryan Durant June O'Connor, Dennis O'Connor and Michelle O'Connor Glens Falls $105,000 10/9
Thomas and Patricia Leroux David Howard 53 Division Road, Queensbury $232,000 10/10
Christopher Conroy James Dinelle Warrensburg $60,000 10/10
Bernadette Davis and Raymond Lozano Claudette Hill 302 Ridge St., Glens Falls $170,000 10/10
Curtis and Rosalee Carlton Eileen Walts 16 Stewart Drive, Lake Luzerne $169,600 10/10
Lucas McCarthy Patrick Kelly, Sharon Piper and Janet Morin Glens Falls $130,000 10/11
West Point South LLC Kimberly Rudd-Austin and Anita Ross Queensbury $1.45 million 10/11
