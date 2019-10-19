Warren County deeds Oct. 7 to Oct. 11
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Douglas Parks
|Beulah White
|724 Harrisburg Road, Stony Creek
|$76,000
|10/7
|Patrick and Sarah Mason
|Sarah Wolverton and Suzanne Ringer
|Queensbury
|$272,650
|10/7
|Robert and Donna Demar
|JD Michaels Holdings LLC
|Queensbury
|$372,340
|10/7
|Thomas and Lori Warner
|Patricia Linke
|207 Gurney Lane, Queensbury
|$337,500
|10/7
|Michael Menter
|John and Sharon Nind
|Lake George
|$232,500
|10/7
|Paul Schmieder
|Roy Baker and Lee Baker
|307 Stone Bridge Road, Chester
|$169,900
|10/7
|Kenneth Rekrut and Phyllis Evarts Rekrut
|Peter and Margaret Whalen
|Lake Luzerne
|$215,000
|10/7
|Suzanne and Douglas Bowen
|George Gohn
|19 Overlook Drive, Queensbury
|$355,000
|10/8
|Catherine and William Keenan Sr.
|Frank and Nancy Countryman
|47 Waverly Place, Queensbury
|$270,000
|10/8
|Andrew and Erin Brown
|Winslow Cottage LLC
|29 Nuthatch Lane, Hague
|$675,000
|10/8
|Emeline McCarthy and Leslie Clement
|James Williams
|15 Morton St., Glens Falls
|$85,600
|10/8
|Daniel and Laurie Galusha
|Theodore and Ellen Calefati
|Off Brook Drive, Lake George
|$67,000
|10/9
|William and Michelle Smith
|Robert and Bonnie Napoli
|13 Chestnut Road, Queensbury
|$550,000
|10/9
|Yanxing and Hong Lin
|Kelda Moriarty
|31 William St., Glens Falls
|$257,000
|10/9
|Kristina Santiago
|CIA Management LLC
|Queensbury
|$274,500
|10/9
|Steven and Patricia Santomenno
|Kelly and Christopher Sackett
|807 Diamond Point Road, Lake George
|$112,500
|10/9
|Tina Roglieri
|Kurt Lawrence
|0 Harris St., Queensbury
|$220,000
|10/9
|Andrew Braydon
|Alan and Kristen Crisler
|11 Ferris Drive, Queensbury
|$235,000
|10/9
|Thomas Malone
|Joanne Wilson
|36 Queen Mary Drive, Queensbury
|$128,000
|10/9
|Robert Howland
|Timothy and Sarah Goff
|Hague
|$553,600
|10/9
|Cindy Edgerly and Bryan Durant
|June O'Connor, Dennis O'Connor and Michelle O'Connor
|Glens Falls
|$105,000
|10/9
|Thomas and Patricia Leroux
|David Howard
|53 Division Road, Queensbury
|$232,000
|10/10
|Christopher Conroy
|James Dinelle
|Warrensburg
|$60,000
|10/10
|Bernadette Davis and Raymond Lozano
|Claudette Hill
|302 Ridge St., Glens Falls
|$170,000
|10/10
|Curtis and Rosalee Carlton
|Eileen Walts
|16 Stewart Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$169,600
|10/10
|Lucas McCarthy
|Patrick Kelly, Sharon Piper and Janet Morin
|Glens Falls
|$130,000
|10/11
|West Point South LLC
|Kimberly Rudd-Austin and Anita Ross
|Queensbury
|$1.45 million
|10/11
