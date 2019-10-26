{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds Oct. 15 to Oct. 18

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Anthony and Amanda Defranco Glenn and Mary Brownstein Off Lakeshore Drive, Hague $160,500 10/15
Michael and Debra Hartman John and Shannon Dwyer 3119 State Route 8, Johnsburg $170,733 10/15
Grant and Valerie Smith H. Claire Bates, Allen Edmunds and Nancy Edmunds Warrensburg $12,500 10/15
Thomas and Joan Jenkin Elizabeth and Edward Roach 45 Waverly Place, Queensbury $345,000 10/16
John Pizzella and Laura Meicke-Pizzella Peter Cuomo and Patrick McCarney Lake George $69,000 10/16
Tina Sackman Beth Chickering 28 Baldwin Ave., Glens Falls $60,000 10/16
Tina Sackman Beth Chickering 30 Baldwin Ave., Glens Falls $62,000 10/16
Foothills Builders LLC John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC 47 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $25,000 10/16
Gary and Nancy Benway Foothills Builders LLC 47 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $372,400 10/16
Linda Petteys Christopher Whiting and Bessy Lee 18 Cobblestone Drive, Queensbury $375,000 10/16
Michael and Jenah Baker Janice Lippincott Chester $80,000 10/17
Michael and Sherry Demar Janet Gobeille 3 Woodcrest Drive, Queensbury $305,000 10/17
Daniel Porto Don and Penelope Pitt 23 Pinewood Hollow Road, Queensbury $222,000 10/17
Tomlinson Rauscher Harry and Kathleen Kay 25 Sheraton Lane, Queensbury $385,000 10/17
Faraone BNB LLC Adele Fantozzi 22 Old State Road South, Lake George $199,000 10/17
Alice Noonan Lawrence Gomula and Alice Noonan 466 Atateka Drive, Chestertown $100,000 10/17
