Warren County deeds Oct. 15 to Oct. 18
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Anthony and Amanda Defranco
|Glenn and Mary Brownstein
|Off Lakeshore Drive, Hague
|$160,500
|10/15
|Michael and Debra Hartman
|John and Shannon Dwyer
|3119 State Route 8, Johnsburg
|$170,733
|10/15
|Grant and Valerie Smith
|H. Claire Bates, Allen Edmunds and Nancy Edmunds
|Warrensburg
|$12,500
|10/15
|Thomas and Joan Jenkin
|Elizabeth and Edward Roach
|45 Waverly Place, Queensbury
|$345,000
|10/16
|John Pizzella and Laura Meicke-Pizzella
|Peter Cuomo and Patrick McCarney
|Lake George
|$69,000
|10/16
|Tina Sackman
|Beth Chickering
|28 Baldwin Ave., Glens Falls
|$60,000
|10/16
|Tina Sackman
|Beth Chickering
|30 Baldwin Ave., Glens Falls
|$62,000
|10/16
|Foothills Builders LLC
|John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC
|47 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$25,000
|10/16
|Gary and Nancy Benway
|Foothills Builders LLC
|47 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$372,400
|10/16
|Linda Petteys
|Christopher Whiting and Bessy Lee
|18 Cobblestone Drive, Queensbury
|$375,000
|10/16
|Michael and Jenah Baker
|Janice Lippincott
|Chester
|$80,000
|10/17
|Michael and Sherry Demar
|Janet Gobeille
|3 Woodcrest Drive, Queensbury
|$305,000
|10/17
|Daniel Porto
|Don and Penelope Pitt
|23 Pinewood Hollow Road, Queensbury
|$222,000
|10/17
|Tomlinson Rauscher
|Harry and Kathleen Kay
|25 Sheraton Lane, Queensbury
|$385,000
|10/17
|Faraone BNB LLC
|Adele Fantozzi
|22 Old State Road South, Lake George
|$199,000
|10/17
|Alice Noonan
|Lawrence Gomula and Alice Noonan
|466 Atateka Drive, Chestertown
|$100,000
|10/17
