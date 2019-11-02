{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds Oct. 21 to Oct. 25

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
James and Angelica Lent James and Mary LaPointe Horicon $369,000 10/21
Alexis DelSignore and Kyle Ogden Five Oaks Development LLC Queensbury $223,275 10/21
Adam and Nicole Taft James and Deana Olsen 14 Westland Ave., Queensbury $222,480 10/21
Donald Weibel Jessica Halse and Melissa Cooper 23 Mockingbird Hill Road, Lake George $180,000 10/21
David and Kirsten Jones Craig Brown 145 Watershed Drive, Lake George $275,000 10/22
Omall Family Limited Partnership Sandra Butler, Jodie Hamlen, Krista Kelly and Maria Pyfer Queensbury $190,000 10/22
Makayla Hill Leonora Lucon Warrensburg $112,360 10/22
Michael Robert and Kerry Aine Conlan Patricia Pisano Chester $162,000 10/22
Ryan and Marisa Hungershafer Bolton Carmela LLC 6B6 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing $715,000 10/22
Katriel Houlihan Amanda Anderson 16 Hunter St., Glens Falls $137,000 10/22
Bryan Orlando Lehocki John and Heidi Baker 829 High St., Athol $177,000 10/22
Kathleen Dennin Maurice and Melissa Tessier Bolton $99,000 10/22
Joshua and Kim Phelps Kristy Myhrberg Queensbury $75,000 10/22
Patricia and Philip Coombe III Lorna Kircher Pine Orchard Road, Hague $55,000 10/23
Paul Duell and Paul Ackley Kevin Moses, Daniel Moses and George Moses Jr. 23 Sagamore St., Glens Falls $164,000 10/23
Foothills Builders LLC John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC 64 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $25,000 10/23
Timothy and Kristie Ciampa Foothills Builders LLC 64 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $415,000 10/23
Grant Gallagher and Daniel Cary MTGLQ Investors LP Glens Falls $74,500 10/23
Kristin Nicole and Larry Paul Brown Jr. Timothy and Kristie Ciampa 4 Old Forge Road, Queensbury $240,000 10/23
Paul and Claire Lorente Louise Richmond and Kathleen Martin Queensbury $155,000 10/23
Jason Wilhelm and Suzanne Beck Pamela Clark Lake George $320,000 10/23
Nancy and Waldemar Echeandia Joan Gerhardt 27 Sweetbriar Lane, Queensbury $193,000 10/23
Grazyna Anna Bober MTGLQ Investors LP 509 New Vermont Road, Bolton Landing $101,200 10/23
Hunter Eli Charles Moody Lake George $379,000 10/23
Bradley Wrye and Deanna Brayton Stacey Ries and Nancy Ries 21 Moorwood Drive, Queensbury $255,000 10/23
Ricky and Vanessa Taylor Jay and Eudice Grossman 8 Loren Drive, Queensbury $365,000 10/23
David Dunn and Kristin Bergin Amy Wolfe 65 Walnut St., Glens Falls $176,500 10/23
Eric and Melinda Nitsche Paul Spooner 763 High St., Thurman $147,000 10/24
Jeffrey King Janis Merrithew Thurman $300,000 10/24
Bear Bones LLC Guy Cihi Horicon $895,000 10/24
Christopher Gordon Lorraine Krause Lake Luzerne $86,500 10/24
Tan Le and Thanh Phan Michael DeCosimo 24 Fourth Ave., Warrensburg $30,000 10/24
Paul and Katy Cummings Dennis Angrisani 10 Fort Amherst Road, Queensbury $309,000 10/24
Kevin and Francine Cross Stephen Stoddard Hall Hill Road, Lake Luzerne $28,000 10/24
Michael Wallimann and Fernanda Rosa Gray Scott Walton 2107 State Route 9N, Lake George $113,300 10/25
Thomas and Terri Kubricky David Gilmour Queensbury $191,000 10/25
Donald Farleigh Kathy Rhodes and Wendy Rhodes 10 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury $130,000 10/25
Timothy and Barbara Durniak Dana Talmadge and Erin White Glens Falls $222,000 10/25
Brian Bronzino Jr. Marissa Nicholson 65 Elm St., Glens Falls $318,000 10/25
