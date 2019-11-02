Warren County deeds Oct. 21 to Oct. 25
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|James and Angelica Lent
|James and Mary LaPointe
|Horicon
|$369,000
|10/21
|Alexis DelSignore and Kyle Ogden
|Five Oaks Development LLC
|Queensbury
|$223,275
|10/21
|Adam and Nicole Taft
|James and Deana Olsen
|14 Westland Ave., Queensbury
|$222,480
|10/21
|Donald Weibel
|Jessica Halse and Melissa Cooper
|23 Mockingbird Hill Road, Lake George
|$180,000
|10/21
|David and Kirsten Jones
|Craig Brown
|145 Watershed Drive, Lake George
|$275,000
|10/22
|Omall Family Limited Partnership
|Sandra Butler, Jodie Hamlen, Krista Kelly and Maria Pyfer
|Queensbury
|$190,000
|10/22
|Makayla Hill
|Leonora Lucon
|Warrensburg
|$112,360
|10/22
|Michael Robert and Kerry Aine Conlan
|Patricia Pisano
|Chester
|$162,000
|10/22
|Ryan and Marisa Hungershafer
|Bolton Carmela LLC
|6B6 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing
|$715,000
|10/22
|Katriel Houlihan
|Amanda Anderson
|16 Hunter St., Glens Falls
|$137,000
|10/22
|Bryan Orlando Lehocki
|John and Heidi Baker
|829 High St., Athol
|$177,000
|10/22
|Kathleen Dennin
|Maurice and Melissa Tessier
|Bolton
|$99,000
|10/22
|Joshua and Kim Phelps
|Kristy Myhrberg
|Queensbury
|$75,000
|10/22
|Patricia and Philip Coombe III
|Lorna Kircher
|Pine Orchard Road, Hague
|$55,000
|10/23
|Paul Duell and Paul Ackley
|Kevin Moses, Daniel Moses and George Moses Jr.
|23 Sagamore St., Glens Falls
|$164,000
|10/23
|Foothills Builders LLC
|John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC
|64 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$25,000
|10/23
|Timothy and Kristie Ciampa
|Foothills Builders LLC
|64 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$415,000
|10/23
|Grant Gallagher and Daniel Cary
|MTGLQ Investors LP
|Glens Falls
|$74,500
|10/23
|Kristin Nicole and Larry Paul Brown Jr.
|Timothy and Kristie Ciampa
|4 Old Forge Road, Queensbury
|$240,000
|10/23
|Paul and Claire Lorente
|Louise Richmond and Kathleen Martin
|Queensbury
|$155,000
|10/23
|Jason Wilhelm and Suzanne Beck
|Pamela Clark
|Lake George
|$320,000
|10/23
|Nancy and Waldemar Echeandia
|Joan Gerhardt
|27 Sweetbriar Lane, Queensbury
|$193,000
|10/23
|Grazyna Anna Bober
|MTGLQ Investors LP
|509 New Vermont Road, Bolton Landing
|$101,200
|10/23
|Hunter Eli
|Charles Moody
|Lake George
|$379,000
|10/23
|Bradley Wrye and Deanna Brayton
|Stacey Ries and Nancy Ries
|21 Moorwood Drive, Queensbury
|$255,000
|10/23
|Ricky and Vanessa Taylor
|Jay and Eudice Grossman
|8 Loren Drive, Queensbury
|$365,000
|10/23
|David Dunn and Kristin Bergin
|Amy Wolfe
|65 Walnut St., Glens Falls
|$176,500
|10/23
|Eric and Melinda Nitsche
|Paul Spooner
|763 High St., Thurman
|$147,000
|10/24
|Jeffrey King
|Janis Merrithew
|Thurman
|$300,000
|10/24
|Bear Bones LLC
|Guy Cihi
|Horicon
|$895,000
|10/24
|Christopher Gordon
|Lorraine Krause
|Lake Luzerne
|$86,500
|10/24
|Tan Le and Thanh Phan
|Michael DeCosimo
|24 Fourth Ave., Warrensburg
|$30,000
|10/24
|Paul and Katy Cummings
|Dennis Angrisani
|10 Fort Amherst Road, Queensbury
|$309,000
|10/24
|Kevin and Francine Cross
|Stephen Stoddard
|Hall Hill Road, Lake Luzerne
|$28,000
|10/24
|Michael Wallimann and Fernanda Rosa Gray
|Scott Walton
|2107 State Route 9N, Lake George
|$113,300
|10/25
|Thomas and Terri Kubricky
|David Gilmour
|Queensbury
|$191,000
|10/25
|Donald Farleigh
|Kathy Rhodes and Wendy Rhodes
|10 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury
|$130,000
|10/25
|Timothy and Barbara Durniak
|Dana Talmadge and Erin White
|Glens Falls
|$222,000
|10/25
|Brian Bronzino Jr.
|Marissa Nicholson
|65 Elm St., Glens Falls
|$318,000
|10/25
