Warren County deeds Oct. 28 to Nov. 1
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Andrew Harrington and Diana Lee Austin
|JD Holdings LLC
|Queensbury
|$345,700
|10/28
|Meagan Dunn-Cole
|John William O'Brien Jr. and Ann Marie Festa
|23 Wing St., Glens Falls
|$200,000
|10/28
|Daniel John Hopler
|City of Glens Falls
|49 Geer St., Glens Falls
|$15,000
|10/28
|Matthew and Kristin Greenwood
|Sally Randall
|Horicon
|$420,000
|10/28
|CPR Properties LLC
|Joyce Vrooman
|Lake George
|$120,000
|10/28
|Roberto Valdez Guerrero and Rosa Maria Cruz Zamago
|Valerie Lathrop
|33 Peggy Ann Road, Queensbury
|$260,500
|10/28
|Peter and Heather Hanrahan
|Nancy Castillo
|Chester
|$145,000
|10/28
|Maureen Poole
|Marie Krug
|105 Coolidge Ave., Queensbury
|$265,000
|10/29
|Jack and Laura Aronson
|John Paul Builders LLC
|126 Richmond Hill Drive, Queensbury
|$358,192
|10/29
|Ann Limongello, Audrey McGrady and Nicolas McGrady
|Thomas and Marlene Redican
|60 Hubbell Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$245,000
|10/29
|Patrick and Marie Walls
|Christine Marie Winkler Bush and Albert Bush Jr.
|24 Indian Brook Drive, Bolton
|$807,500
|10/29
|Brian Shea and Denise Danz
|Jeffrey Merle
|12 Snyders Road, Lake George
|$245,000
|10/29
|Andrew LaFontaine
|Sally and John Taibe Jr.
|63 Yorkshire Drive, Queensbury
|$225,000
|10/29
|J Kelly Holding Co. LLC
|Hans Winter
|Bolton
|$1,900,000
|10/29
|Raymond Albert Smith
|James and Dawn Rossi
|Chester
|$183,340
|10/29
|James and Dawn Rossi
|Jordan and Brianna Pond
|22 Michaels Drive, Queensbury
|$195,000
|10/29
|Caitlin Shaughnessy
|Clute Enterprises Inc.
|Queensbury
|$168,900
|10/30
|Dustin and Brittany Moffitt
|Birgit Rieckermann
|35 Gailey Hill Road, Lake Luzerne
|$305,500
|10/30
|REO Home Services LLC
|2019 Castle LLC
|6 Fourth St., Glens Falls
|$100,000
|10/30
|Clifford and Susan Maldow
|Joseph and Nancy LoPoccolo
|Warrensburg
|$260,000
|10/30
|Sabrina Harpp
|Edward William Roy
|503 Byrd Pond Road, Chester
|$99,000
|10/30
|Constance and Joseph Cullen Jr.
|Adirondack Mt Land LLC
|Horicon
|$65,500
|10/30
|Allen Frasier
|Daniel Girard Sr.
|34 William St., Glens Falls
|$155,820
|10/31
|Geoffrey Gardner and Jessica Wilcox
|Edward Gardner
|Bolton
|$700,000
|10/31
|Robert and Theresa Kennedy
|Mary Jo Round
|4 Congers Point Way, Bolton
|$700,000
|10/31
|Robert Secovnie
|John and Erin Fuller
|Lake George
|$30,000
|10/31
|Frederick Natale and Theresa Scherlein
|Ellen Berkheimer
|492 Glen St., Glens Falls
|$265,000
|10/31
|Thomas and Lisa DeNooyer
|Diamond Point Realty Corp.
|Queensbury
|$75,000
|10/31
|Dilandry Property Group LLC
|Jeffrey Kelley and Nancy Kelley
|73-75 Crandall St., Glens Falls
|$178,500
|10/31
|Maurice and Karen Corrigan
|George Nagengast, Joseph Nitzsche, Thomas Martynowski, Carolyn Martynowski and Maurice Corrigan
|Chester
|$36,999
|10/31
|Carl Younes Sr.
|Robert Stetson Sr.
|Chester
|$35,500
|10/31
