Warren County deeds Oct. 28 to Nov. 1

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Andrew Harrington and Diana Lee Austin JD Holdings LLC Queensbury $345,700 10/28
Meagan Dunn-Cole John William O'Brien Jr. and Ann Marie Festa 23 Wing St., Glens Falls $200,000 10/28
Daniel John Hopler City of Glens Falls 49 Geer St., Glens Falls $15,000 10/28
Matthew and Kristin Greenwood Sally Randall Horicon $420,000 10/28
CPR Properties LLC Joyce Vrooman Lake George $120,000 10/28
Roberto Valdez Guerrero and Rosa Maria Cruz Zamago Valerie Lathrop 33 Peggy Ann Road, Queensbury $260,500 10/28
Peter and Heather Hanrahan Nancy Castillo Chester $145,000 10/28
Maureen Poole Marie Krug 105 Coolidge Ave., Queensbury $265,000 10/29
Jack and Laura Aronson John Paul Builders LLC 126 Richmond Hill Drive, Queensbury $358,192 10/29
Ann Limongello, Audrey McGrady and Nicolas McGrady Thomas and Marlene Redican 60 Hubbell Drive, Lake Luzerne $245,000 10/29
Patrick and Marie Walls Christine Marie Winkler Bush and Albert Bush Jr. 24 Indian Brook Drive, Bolton $807,500 10/29
Brian Shea and Denise Danz Jeffrey Merle 12 Snyders Road, Lake George $245,000 10/29
Andrew LaFontaine Sally and John Taibe Jr. 63 Yorkshire Drive, Queensbury $225,000 10/29
J Kelly Holding Co. LLC Hans Winter Bolton $1,900,000 10/29
Raymond Albert Smith James and Dawn Rossi Chester $183,340 10/29
James and Dawn Rossi Jordan and Brianna Pond 22 Michaels Drive, Queensbury $195,000 10/29
Caitlin Shaughnessy Clute Enterprises Inc. Queensbury $168,900 10/30
Dustin and Brittany Moffitt Birgit Rieckermann 35 Gailey Hill Road, Lake Luzerne $305,500 10/30
REO Home Services LLC 2019 Castle LLC 6 Fourth St., Glens Falls $100,000 10/30
Clifford and Susan Maldow Joseph and Nancy LoPoccolo Warrensburg $260,000 10/30
Sabrina Harpp Edward William Roy 503 Byrd Pond Road, Chester $99,000 10/30
Constance and Joseph Cullen Jr. Adirondack Mt Land LLC Horicon $65,500 10/30
Allen Frasier Daniel Girard Sr. 34 William St., Glens Falls $155,820 10/31
Geoffrey Gardner and Jessica Wilcox Edward Gardner Bolton $700,000 10/31
Robert and Theresa Kennedy Mary Jo Round 4 Congers Point Way, Bolton $700,000 10/31
Robert Secovnie John and Erin Fuller Lake George $30,000 10/31
Frederick Natale and Theresa Scherlein Ellen Berkheimer 492 Glen St., Glens Falls $265,000 10/31
Thomas and Lisa DeNooyer Diamond Point Realty Corp. Queensbury $75,000 10/31
Dilandry Property Group LLC Jeffrey Kelley and Nancy Kelley 73-75 Crandall St., Glens Falls $178,500 10/31
Maurice and Karen Corrigan George Nagengast, Joseph Nitzsche, Thomas Martynowski, Carolyn Martynowski and Maurice Corrigan Chester $36,999 10/31
Carl Younes Sr. Robert Stetson Sr. Chester $35,500 10/31
