Warren County deeds May 13 to May 17

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Charles and Stella Dyer Barbara Law Bolton $80,000 5/13
Jeffrey Merle Joseph Kielb and Jennifer Kimberly Pepper Bolton $170,000 5/13
Demi Iverson-Searer and Patrick David Iverson-Searer Dennis Iverson Warrensburg $19,000 5/13
Le Millenia Supermart RBR LLC G&G Lands and Buildings Ltd. Lake George $2,750,000 5/14
Brotherhood Property Management LLC Edward Cardinale Glens Falls $395,000 5/14
McGuire Properties LLC Maria Scarpellino 7 Stevens St., Glens Falls $50,000 5/14
Whippoorwill Properties LLC Ellsworth Holding LlC Lake George $700,000 5/14
Christy Beck Fulton Nelson LLC 25 Fulton St., Glens Falls $104,900 5/15
Jeffrey Madden Adam Hayden Queensbury $222,000 5/16
Walter and Carol Ann Cook Tara Waterhouse Stony Creek $50,000 5/16
Peter Wechgelaer Matthew Rayder, Michael Rayder and Nelson Rayder 70 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek $140,000 5/16
Kevin Conine and Donald Moon David Story 39 and 41 Monument Ave., Glens Falls $100,000 5/16
Adam and Lisa Hayden Michael and Amy Gersten 13 Pinion Pine Lane, Queensbury $297,000 5/17
Richard Krier and Benedy Ogiwara Tyler Beecher and Lauren Saleem 14 River St., Queensbury $210,000 5/17
