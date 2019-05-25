Warren County deeds May 13 to May 17
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Charles and Stella Dyer
|Barbara Law
|Bolton
|$80,000
|5/13
|Jeffrey Merle
|Joseph Kielb and Jennifer Kimberly Pepper
|Bolton
|$170,000
|5/13
|Demi Iverson-Searer and Patrick David Iverson-Searer
|Dennis Iverson
|Warrensburg
|$19,000
|5/13
|Le Millenia Supermart RBR LLC
|G&G Lands and Buildings Ltd.
|Lake George
|$2,750,000
|5/14
|Brotherhood Property Management LLC
|Edward Cardinale
|Glens Falls
|$395,000
|5/14
|McGuire Properties LLC
|Maria Scarpellino
|7 Stevens St., Glens Falls
|$50,000
|5/14
|Whippoorwill Properties LLC
|Ellsworth Holding LlC
|Lake George
|$700,000
|5/14
|Christy Beck
|Fulton Nelson LLC
|25 Fulton St., Glens Falls
|$104,900
|5/15
|Jeffrey Madden
|Adam Hayden
|Queensbury
|$222,000
|5/16
|Walter and Carol Ann Cook
|Tara Waterhouse
|Stony Creek
|$50,000
|5/16
|Peter Wechgelaer
|Matthew Rayder, Michael Rayder and Nelson Rayder
|70 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek
|$140,000
|5/16
|Kevin Conine and Donald Moon
|David Story
|39 and 41 Monument Ave., Glens Falls
|$100,000
|5/16
|Adam and Lisa Hayden
|Michael and Amy Gersten
|13 Pinion Pine Lane, Queensbury
|$297,000
|5/17
|Richard Krier and Benedy Ogiwara
|Tyler Beecher and Lauren Saleem
|14 River St., Queensbury
|$210,000
|5/17
